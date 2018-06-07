ARMCO Hires Industry Veteran Nick Volpe as Chief Strategy Officer

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 7, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of enterprise financial risk mitigation software solutions, has announced that it has hired Nick Volpe as chief strategy officer.



As chief strategy officer, Volpe is charged with expanding the adoption of ACES Audit Technology™ across financial enterprises and shepherding new solutions to market via ARMCO’s consultative approach to customer challenges. In addition to the use of ACES as a quality control (QC) technology platform in the pre-funding, post-closing and servicing phases of the mortgage process, ACES can be used in virtually any other business operation that requires internal auditing and monitoring.

“We have numerous clients using ACES in various business operations across their enterprises,” said Volpe. “As we move forward, we are taking proactive measures to demonstrate the true potential of this powerful technology. We want the industry to see ACES for its full capacity as an enterprise-wide audit solution, not just as the industry-leading QC software.”

Volpe’s expertise stems from over 23 years of mortgage operational and QC experience, including executive positions at Interthinx, First American Mortgage Solutions and Clayton Holdings. While at First American, Volpe led the loan review division and functioned as a subject matter expert. He was one of the first employees at Clayton when he joined the company in 2000.

“Nick has an incredible combination of subject matter expertise, ACES knowledge and mortgage operational experience. As someone who made extensive use of ACES in an executive capacity as a customer, Nick understands the value of the platform and the world class client-oriented experience provided by the ARMCO support team,” said Avi Naider, ARMCO’s chief executive officer. “Understanding our clients and their needs is the basis of our success at ARMCO. We’re happy to have Nick’s expertise to further elevate the experience and technology we deliver to the marketplace.”

About ARMCO:

ARMCO – ACES Risk Management delivers web-based enterprise financial risk mitigation software solutions, as well as powerful data and analytics, to the nation’s top mortgage lenders, servicers, investors and outsourcing professionals. A trusted partner devoted to client relationships, ARMCO offers best-in-class quality control and compliance software that provides U.S. banks, mortgage companies and service providers the technology and data needed to support loan integrity, meet regulatory requirements, reduce risk and drive positive business decisions.

ARMCO’s flagship product, ACES Audit Technology™, is available at any point in the mortgage loan lifecycle, to any size lender, and is user-definable. ACES standardizes audit requirements, ties pre-funding reviews to post-closing quality control audits, enables seamless trend analysis, identifies credit, compliance and process deficiencies and helps create manageable action plans.

For more information, visit http://www.armco.us/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

