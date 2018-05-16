ARMCO Integrates with BankVOD, Enabling Seamless Transfer of Bank Data

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of enterprise financial risk mitigation software solutions, announced an integration with BankVOD, the company that pioneered the electronic risk interface for asset verifications. This integration, which provides a direct, seamless connection between ARMCO’s ACES Audit Technology™ and BankVOD’s Verification Hub™, enables ARMCO clients the ability to order Asset Verifications, 4506-T, Employment and Occupancy and Liens & Judgments on a batch or flow basis, and receive the data via a secure electronic transfer directly into their ACES instance.



BankVOD is the exclusive provider of bank statement verifications for 18 of the country’s top 50 banks. Prior to this integration, organizations were required to leave their QC software system, then order and receive IRS tax transcripts and bank verifications from BankVOD’s secure web-based portal. In addition, they were not able to order IRS transcripts or verifications on a bulk basis.

“This integration doesn’t merely make the verification process faster, it also makes it more consistent and secure, which are two big factors in achieving quality,” said Phil McCall, president of ARMCO. “At ARMCO, we feel lenders should never have to choose between quality and time or resources. That’s why we are constantly pursuing ways, like this integration, to make quality faster, easier and more accessible to achieve for lenders of all sizes.”

“Industry leading companies like ARMCO always appreciate our unflinching commitment to providing the most secure way that files are exchanged and data is handled,” said Tim Portley, co-founder and managing partner of BankVOD. “We’re pleased to partner with ARMCO to offer lenders an even faster and more efficient way to verify bank data, and we’re elated to discover new ways to make the user experience the best it can possibly be.”

About ARMCO:

ARMCO – ACES Risk Management delivers web-based audit technology solutions, as well as powerful data and analytics, to the nation’s top mortgage lenders, servicers, investors and outsourcing professionals. A trusted partner devoted to client relationships, ARMCO offers best-in-class quality control and compliance software that provides U.S. banks, mortgage companies and service providers the technology and data needed to support loan integrity, meet regulatory requirements, reduce risk and drive positive business decisions.

ARMCO’s flagship product, ACES Audit Technology™, is available at any point in the mortgage loan lifecycle, to any size lender, and is user-definable. ACES standardizes audit requirements, ties pre-funding reviews to post-closing quality control audits, enables seamless trend analysis, identifies credit, compliance and process deficiencies and helps create manageable action plans.

