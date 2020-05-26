DENVER, Colo., May 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the lending industry, announced the launch of QC NOW, a web series covering current regulatory and operational changes related to quality control, compliance and risk for independent mortgage lenders, banks and credit unions.



“Now more than ever, information is power, and with so much changing so quickly in the lending and financial services landscape, it can be difficult to keep pace and stay informed,” ARMCO CEO Trevor Gauthier said. “The QC NOW web series is yet another way ARMCO continues to support financial services quality control and compliance professionals by providing up-to-date information on regulatory and operational changes in an easily digestible format.”

The series launches on May 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time (PDT) with “QC Operations in the New World – A Look Into the COVID-19 Era,” hosted by ARMCO President and Chief Operating Officer Phil McCall. The webinar will cover what has changed for lenders since the start of the pandemic, the immediate and overall effects of these changes and how qc professionals can prepare for what is still to come.

Other upcoming topics for the web series include:

How to Ensure Data Integrity with HMDA Reviews

Mortgage QC Industry Trends – Future Outlook

QC Reporting Essentials

State of Servicing QC

To view the upcoming schedule and register to attend an upcoming presentation, visit https://www.armco.us/learn/webinars/qc-now.

About ARMCO

ACES Risk Management (ARMCO) is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. More than half of the top 50 lenders and two of the top five U.S. commercial banks rely on ACES Audit Technology™ to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs. Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ARMCO clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.armco.us or call 1-800-858-1598.

*LOGO link for media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/20-0401s2-armco-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: ARMCO ACES Risk Management

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/armco-launches-qc-now-web-series-to-support-qc-professionals/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.