ARMCO Named a ‘Top 100 Mortgage Employer’ by National Mortgage Professional Magazine for Second Consecutive Year

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of financial quality control and compliance software ACES Audit Technology , announced that was named among National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine’s annual Top 100 Mortgage Employers list for 2018. This is the second consecutive year the company has been recognized with this distinction.



“ARMCO’s strives for top quality, in both our technology and service. This is all based on our dedicated and highly skilled staff,” said Phil McCall, President of ARMCO. “We are serious about maintaining a culture that attracts the best people, and it’s very rewarding to be named a top mortgage employer for the second consecutive year by National Mortgage Professional.”



The annual award rankings are based on the magazine’s proprietary Mortgage Company Employer Score (MECS). The MECS weighs and scores various areas in a company to arrive at the list each year. A polling of NMP subscribers is used with the following criteria: corporate culture; compensation; day-to-day management; internal communications; marketing; training; resources; long-term strategy; ingenuity; speed; technology; and industry participation.

NMP is one of the mortgage industry’s leading go-to sources for extensive news coverage for mortgages, origination, compliance, secondary marketing, servicing, settlement, technology, trending, and more.

About ARMCO:

ARMCO – ACES Risk Management delivers web-based audit technology solutions, as well as powerful data and analytics, to the nation’s top mortgage lenders, servicers, investors and outsourcing professionals. A trusted partner devoted to client relationships, ARMCO offers best-in-class quality control and compliance software that provides U.S. banks, mortgage companies and service providers the technology and data needed to support loan integrity, meet regulatory requirements, reduce risk and drive positive business decisions.

ARMCO’s flagship product, ACES Audit Technology , is available at any point in the mortgage loan lifecycle, to any size lender, and is user-definable. ACES standardizes audit requirements, ties pre-funding reviews to post-closing quality control audits, enables seamless trend analysis, identifies credit, compliance and process deficiencies and helps create manageable action plans.

