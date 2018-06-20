ARMCO Promotes Sharon Reichhardt to Vice President of Client Success

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of enterprise transaction and loan risk mitigation software solutions, has announced that former director of client services Sharon Reichhardt has been promoted to vice president of client success.



In this capacity, Ms. Reichhardt will manage ongoing adoption by customers of the full feature-set of the ACES Audit Technology™ platform, ARMCO’s flagship product. She will oversee ARMCO’s professional services division, which focuses on expanding usage and understanding of ARMCO’s technology and data products by working closely with clients to configure the ACES platform for maximum efficiency and ROI.

Ms. Reichhardt brings over 25 years of mortgage industry experience to her post. Prior to joining ARMCO, she spent 20 years at EverBank, where she held various management level positions, primarily in quality control. During her tenure at EverBank, Ms. Reichhardt was the primary administrator of the ACES platform across several divisions at the bank.

“As a former client, Sharon knows firsthand the operational challenges that the industry faces and how ACES can be leveraged to save costs, introduce efficiency and transparency and reduce risk to financial institutions,” said Avi Naider, ARMCO’s chief executive officer. “With her vast experience implementing ACES across multiple divisions at a large bank and across multiple clients as a director at ARMCO, Sharon is the perfect fit for this important position at the company.”

“I know firsthand how much time and effort it takes for companies to get the most out of a technology as powerful as ACES,” said Reichhardt. “I’m excited to lead the company’s customer success initiative and ensure that more and more ARMCO clients have access to experts who truly understand the intricacies of both their business and the technology. Driving efficiency throughout the full loan origination and review cycle – from prefunding, to post funding to post closing and to servicing is what we aim to achieve for all of our clients.”

Led by Ms. Reichhardt, the ARMCO professional services team comprises a staff of industry experts with over 100 years of industry experience and an average of over five years of specific experience with ACES. Several team members previously served as administrators of the ACES platform as employees at ARMCO clients.

About ARMCO:

ARMCO – ACES Risk Management delivers web-based enterprise transaction and loan risk mitigation software solutions, as well as powerful data and analytics, to the nation’s top mortgage lenders, servicers, investors and outsourcing professionals. A trusted partner devoted to client relationships, ARMCO offers best-in-class quality control and compliance software that provides U.S. banks, mortgage companies and service providers the technology and data needed to support loan integrity, meet regulatory requirements, reduce risk and drive positive business decisions.

ARMCO’s flagship product, ACES Audit Technology™, is available at any point in the mortgage loan lifecycle, to any size lender, and is user-definable. ACES standardizes audit requirements, ties pre-funding reviews to post-closing quality control audits, enables seamless trend analysis, identifies credit, compliance and process deficiencies and helps create manageable action plans.

For more information, visit http://www.armco.us/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

News Source: ARMCO ACES Risk Management

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/armco-promotes-sharon-reichhardt-to-vice-president-of-client-success/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.