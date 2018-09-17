ARMCO Reduces Lender Data Validation Times by 50 Percent with DataSure

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of technology for loan quality and compliance testing, data validation and analytics, announced the launch of DataSure™, a quality control technology that increases data validation accuracy and efficiency, and reduces lenders’ data validation task times by 50 percent or more.



“Most loans contain at least one data discrepancy that can negatively impact lenders’ revenue through buybacks, delays, loss of investor confidence, and longer warehouse dwell times,” said Phil McCall, president of ARMCO. “If lenders don’t use a robust data validation technology, they can expect discrepancies that cost them tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in unnecessary expenses.”

In a matter of moments, DataSure validates loan data for thousands of key data points within a lender’s source system (i.e. loan origination system) by cross referencing those data points against data contained in loan documents. It then automatically communicates all corrected data fields back to the lender’s source system. This assures data consistency and accuracy at each step of the loan process. DataSure also provides robust reporting capabilities, so lenders can identify the root causes of their data discrepancies and adjust their practices going forward.

Most lenders assign the task of data validation to their underwriting teams, who fulfill the process using the manual “stare-and-compare” method—a tedious, time consuming and error-prone process and one of the primary drivers behind the large number of discrepancies. In addition to increasing the risk of errors and inaccuracies, this method allocates underwriters—one of lenders’ highest paid and most skilled human resources—to an activity that can be accomplished much faster, more accurately and more economically with technology.

“The best way to protect current profits and future longevity is to be proactive about loan quality,” said McCall. “DataSure is one more ARMCO tool that the mortgage community can use to drive the health and growth of their businesses.”

About ARMCO:

ARMCO – ACES Risk Management has served the finance industry with risk management software for over 25 years and is the recognized authority on mortgage risk. Today, in addition to an array of loan quality enterprise software, services, data and analytics, the company also provides the ARMCO Mortgage QC Industry Trends Report, a free quarterly analysis of industry-wide mortgage loan quality. ARMCO provides its clients with insights based on decades of risk analysis intel, so they always have the fastest, most reliable, most efficient means for preventing risk-related loss, and creating effective risk strategies going forward.

The company’s flagship product, ACES Audit Technology™, can be used at any point in the mortgage lifecycle, and is so user-definable, its capabilities extend outside of origination and servicing, into a wide range of risk-prone audit-able business operations.

For more information, visit http://www.armco.us or call 1-800-858-1598.

News Source: ARMCO ACES Risk Management

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/armco-reduces-lender-data-validation-times-by-50-percent-with-datasure/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.