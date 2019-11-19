POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of enterprise financial risk mitigation solutions, has announced several product enhancements to its auditing platform, ACES Audit Technology™. This upgrade introduces a new parallel workflow capability that saves time and reduces turn times while maintaining the quality of staff output. The ultimate result of this feature is faster loan delivery.



ACES’ new parallel workflow increases efficiency by enabling multiple analysts to concurrently evaluate different parts of the same loan. It also automates task prioritization to assure the fastest cycle times for each loan.

“Most lenders at least attempt some level of parallel activity in their QC [quality control] workflow,” said Trevor Gauthier, ARMCO’s new CEO. “Our decision to enable parallel workflow was in direct response to market demand. It replaces workarounds that rely on email and spreadsheets with a fully auditable process in a 100 percent secure environment.”

Other noteworthy enhancements include ACES’ new auto-answer feature that uses business rules to automatically answer audit questions based on available loan data, and enhanced single sign-on that can reduce on-boarding time by 50 percent or more.

ACES’ newest upgrade was introduced at the ACES Power User Summit that took place on Nov. 10-12, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

“ARMCO’s user summits are a very important source of information for our clients and our organization,” said Gauthier. “We have the opportunity to learn from one another, which enables us to create lasting solutions for our clients’ most pressing needs. Client collaboration is at the heart of everything we do at ARMCO. When our clients are successful, we are successful.”

About ARMCO – ACES Risk Management

Over half of the top 20 mortgage lenders in the U.S. choose ARMCO as their provider of risk management software. ARMCO’s product line includes loan quality enterprise software, services, data and analytics. Its flagship product, ACES Audit Technology™, has set the bar for user definability in its category. It is used at virtually every point in the mortgage lifecycle, as well as for a wide range of risk-prone business operations outside traditional mortgage origination and servicing.

ARMCO’s consultative approach to customer relationships leverages 25 years of mortgage risk intel, assuring that its clients are using the most effective risk mitigation strategies, and are using the fastest, most reliable, most efficient means for preventing risk-related loss. ARMCO distributes the ARMCO Mortgage QC Industry Trends Report, a free quarterly analysis of industry-wide mortgage loan quality.

