Art and Antiques Lovers Find Bonanza at Event in Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ore., May 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Bonanza Art Antiques & Gourmet Expo is coming to the Pendleton Convention Center on June 7 and 8, 2019. This inaugural event will feature an eclectic mix of artists, antique and vintage dealers, small gourmet food producers, and offer tastes from several Oregon wineries, breweries and other craft beverage houses.



“We are bringing a unique group of antique and vintage dealers, artists and makers to Pendleton, most of them for the first time,” says event organizer, Val Anctil. “We have dealers coming from Portland with great Western memorabilia and even vintage Round-Up collectibles.”

To round out the event experience for attendees and ensure that everyone has a good time, the organizers have included specialty food and adult beverage tastings as well as over two dozen regional commercial artists. Painters, jewelry makers, wood sculptors, metal and leather workers, and other artisans will be featured.

“It’s fun that we mixed in the artists, food tastes and drinks; we even have a car show!”

The Bonanza Retro Rides Car Show, formerly Pendleton’s June Cruisin’ Car Show, was adopted by Bonanza and will feature vintage cars, retro campers, and even a vintage Bell helicopter. The Retro Rides will be on display in front of the Pendleton Convention Center on Saturday only, and will depart for a downtown cruise at 3 p.m.

Visitors coming to Bonanza from out of town will find there is lots to do in Pendleton.

The city has been dubbed Oregon’s True Western Town, and is home to the world-famous Pendleton Round-Up. Visitors can observe Pendleton Woolen Mills’ blanket weaving process, tour the Pendleton Underground, use a phone app to follow the Bronze Trail, and discover the town’s colorful history.



The 16th Annual Old Iron Show will be taking place in Roy Raley Park next to the Pendleton Convention Center on the same weekend as Bonanza. Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Tamastslikt Cultural Institute are both just 10 minutes away.

Proceeds from Bonanza will support Impact Pendleton, a local mentoring program that pairs trained and caring adults with kids who could benefit from their positive influence.

Bonanza hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, and food concessions and refreshments will be available.

Admission is $7 for a two-day general pass and $12 for a craft beverage tasting pass, that provides the opportunity to taste over a dozen Oregon brands.

Event Sponsors: Travel Pendleton, Hill Meats, Pendleton Tire and Lube, Hodgen Distributing and 92.1 Party FM Radio.

For more information online, visit: https://www.pendletonbonanza.com/

More information: Val@pendletonbonanza.com 503.810.0500

