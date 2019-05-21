Ashtanga House of Yoga Offers All Levels of Ashtanga Yoga Classes Including Mysore Style

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ashtanga House of Yoga, LLC is a new studio dedicated to the power of the Ashtanga practice and is located at 11890 Douglas Rd Suite 109, Alpharetta, GA 30005.



Co-founded by Lori Finch, a former nurse and Ashtanga teacher for over 19 years, and Geysa Fonzaghi, a foreign law consultant for Brazil and passionate Ashtangi (practitioner and teacher of Ashtanga), the two opened the studio to provide a home for yoga students who are searching for a sense of community.

“We hope to create a space where we can strengthen our bodies, find our versions of freedom and just be ourselves – free of judgment,” Lori states.

Ashtanga House of Yoga welcomes students of all levels and yoga backgrounds. The brand’s mission is to help others find empowerment, general well-being, and embrace new practitioners on their journey through the transformative power of this practice.

“Show up on your best days, or your worst days, and you will be met with love, kindness, acceptance, and a place to leave it all on your mat – and don’t worry about arriving late,” she adds.

Guest teachers will be invited to host special workshops and events at the studio. Fun Friday night yoga events are being planned for the summer.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to learn the Ashtanga practice for its tremendous benefits. We welcome everyone of all backgrounds with, love, kindness, and acceptance,” Geysa states.

To learn more about Ashtanga House of Yoga, its founders and teachers, please visit the website at: https://www.ashtangahouseofyoga.com/.

Follow the studio on Facebook and Instagram for more updates. Come play!

