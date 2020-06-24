CHICAGO, Ill., June 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Associated Colleges of Illinois (ACI) Board of Trustees (https://acifund.org/board-of-trustees/) elected Lyn Bulman, retired executive vice president of global human resources, Fellowes Brands, to a two-year term as board chair. Bulman succeeded Frank D. Cella, managing director, Marsh USA, Inc., who served as ACI’s board chair since 2017.



PHOTO CAPTION: New leaders elected by the ACI Board of Trustees include, from left, Lyn Bulman, chair; Angela T. Allen, secretary-treasurer and Finance Committee chair; and Chloe Overstreet, student representative from Eureka College.



Bulman, Oak Park, Illinois, who previously served as the board’s Program Committee Chair, began her new duties this month. “I am delighted to be taking this role,” Bulman told the trustees. “I think ACI is a great organization. I’m very proud of the work that we do, and I think there’s a lot of great progress going on that we can continue.”

The board also elected Angela T. Allen, Mitchell Titus, Chicago, as treasurer and Finance Committee chair. She succeeded Clifton C. Fenton, who served several years in both roles. The board’s other officer, Dr. Jamel Wright, president of Eureka College, remained in her role as ACI president.

First-ever student board representative elected

The Board of Trustees elected Chloe Overstreet, a student at Eureka College (https://www.eureka.edu/), Eureka, Illinois, as the board’s first student representative in ACI’s 68-year history. Overstreet, from Stillman Valley, Illinois, will begin her junior year at Eureka College this fall, majoring in history and political science, and business administration.

Overstreet was nominated by the board’s Trusteeship Committee, which began discussions earlier this year about adding a student to further diversify the board. Currently, the board has 37 corporate members, plus the presidents of ACI’s 27 member colleges and universities.

Overstreet is a first-generation college student, who started her college career at Eureka shortly after her father died in a work-related accident. Once at Eureka, she joined ACI’s Peer Mentoring Program, aimed at helping first-generation college students through their critical first year. She began as a mentee and is now a mentor to incoming first-generation students.

“The program offered both guidance and financial relief as I was beginning college,” Overstreet wrote in a letter to the board. “Access to emergency funds provided the relief that I needed to start college.” Serving as an ACI board member will provide a student perspective and help other students access opportunities that ACI provides, Overstreet added.

In May, Overstreet recorded a video about her experience at Eureka College and the Peer Mentoring Program for ACI’s annual fundraising event, a virtual event this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her video can be viewed at https://acifund.org/2020-aci-virtual-benefit-reception/

New committee chairs, vice chairs elected

The board also elected chairs and vice chairs of its five standing committees. Each was elected to a two-year term:

Advancement: Anthony LoBello, Chicago, chair, and Donald A. Campbell, Jr., retired from Campbell & Co., vice chair

Communications: Angie Winschel, Almanac, Inc., St. Louis, chair, and Holly Bartecki, Jasculca Terman Strategic Communications, Chicago, vice chair

Finance: Angela T. Allen, chair; Bradley Summers, Wells Fargo, Chicago, vice chair

Program: Debora L. Osgood, Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose, Ltd., Chicago, chair; Justin Lee Allen, BDJ Trucking Co., Schaumburg, vice chair

Trusteeship: Jerry Murphy, retired from DeVry Education Group, chair; and Barry C. Mastin, Jr., Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., Chicago, vice chair

About ACI:

Associated Colleges of Illinois (ACI) is a collaboration of 27 private, independent colleges and universities, representing more than 70,000 students. Established in 1952, ACI supports member colleges and universities by advancing independent liberal arts and sciences education and helping underserved students succeed in college, careers and life. The organization raises funds for scholarships, peer mentoring and emergency financial aid, and it provides member services such as professional development conferences and college-to-career seminars and events.

Visit ACI’s website (https://acifund.org) for more information.

