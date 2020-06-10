CHICAGO, Ill., June 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Updated research (https://acifund.org/member-employment-data/) shows nearly 24,000 Associated Colleges of Illinois (ACI) member college and university alumni are employed by 148 top employers throughout the state. The figures were compiled by ACI this spring, updating the organization’s original 2019 Member Employment Data research project.



Companies and organizations with the most ACI college and university alumni employees are Advocate Aurora Health, 1,900 employees; Blue Cross/Blue Shield, 1,105 employees; State Farm, 964 employees; J.P. Morgan & Chase Co., 692 employees; and Caterpillar, 689 employees.

Compiled from LinkedIn profiles, the data show how many students (https://bit.ly/3cJ8c0O) from ACI’s 27 member institutions (https://acifund.org/member-college-directory/) are employed at the top 148 Illinois companies. There is also additional, detailed employment information for each company and each ACI member.

“These data show that there are thousands of ACI member college and university alumni who have found great careers with hundreds of employers throughout the state,” Mick Weltman, ACI executive director. “The data also suggests there are many opportunities at Illinois companies waiting for students preparing for careers right now at ACI colleges and universities. These students gain useful skills and knowledge in the liberal arts and sciences. They also learn to communicate well, solve problems, think critically and adapt to change. There’s no question ACI college alumni are an integral part of the state’s economy and will be for decades to come.”

He added, “Compiled by a student in ACI’s micro-internship program, the updated data are displayed on the ACI website in charts, plus new, visual depictions (https://acifund.org/alumni-to-industry/) of the data in a pie charts and bar graphs.

“For nearly 70 years, ACI has focused on independent Illinois colleges and universities, providing scholarships, emergency funds, peer mentoring and more recently, college-to-career education for underserved students.”

About ACI:

Associated Colleges of Illinois (ACI) is a collaboration of 27 private, independent colleges and universities, representing more than 70,000 students. Established in 1952, ACI supports member colleges and universities by advancing independent liberal arts and sciences education and helping underserved students succeed in college, career and life. The organization raises funds for scholarships, peer mentoring and emergency financial aid, and it provides member services such as professional development conferences and college-to-career seminars and events.

Visit ACI’s website (https://acifund.org) for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

John Brooks

Associated Colleges of Illinois

jbrooks@acifund.org

Phone 312-263-2391

