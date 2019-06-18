Astin Home Care Wins Top Rated Local Business Award

ATLANTA, Ga., June 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For their outstanding service throughout the years, Astin Home Care Agency has been honored with the prestigious 2019 Top Rated Local® award.



Top Rated Local® is a highly distinctive award which certifies the excellence of local businesses which have maintained remarkable ratings and reviews on verified review sites online and ranks them based on their overall rating. This enables consumers to confidently find top rated businesses or service providers in their area. In their case, Astin Home Care has been rated as one of the best non skilled home health care providers in Georgia, and the best in College Park area, with an average rating of 5.00 stars, which has earned them a rating score of 93.00.

“We are happy and humbled to receive this award because it shows our clients are highly satisfied with our services. We strive to provide superior care that keeps our clients and their loved ones healthy, happy, and connected. This recognition assures that Astin Home Care is indeed trustworthy and dependable and has proven its ability to provide in-home care services in the state of Georgia,” said Michele Ellis-Williams, proud Co-owner of Astin Home Care owner.



“Our goal is to continue delivering a service that no other home care agency provider can match, and we will continue using the feedback we get to improve our services and better serve our customers. We thank all our loyal clients, our employees, and everyone else who has made this possible.”

For more information about this award, reader can visit https://www.topratedlocal.com/astin-home-care-reviews.

About Top Rated Local:

Top Rated Local® is a system that empowers both consumers and businesses by solving the widespread challenge of fake reviews, defamatory comments, and other acts of slanderous interferences from competition.

About Astin Home Care Agency:

Astin Home Care Agency is a non-medical home care provider based in Atlanta, Georgia, servicing the areas of Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dekalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Fulton, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Pickens, Polk, and Rockdale since 2013.

The Agency has now expanded its services to Douglasville County and will be servicing the city of Douglasville and surrounding cities and towns.

Among the services offered by Astin include personal care services, light housekeeping, meal preparation, medication reminders, companionship, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, stroke care, assistance with rehabilitative therapy, hospice support, non-medical transportation, and concierge services among other non-medical services.

Astin leads in the non-medical home care market in Georgia through innovative care practices and an exceptional commitment to caregiver training. For more information about Astin Home Care, visit https://www.astinhomecare.com/.

