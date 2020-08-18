CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Atlantic Surfacing is pleased to announce the launch of Chucktown Turf, which will focus primarily on residential and small business artificial grass installation projects in and around the Charleston area.



PHOTO CAPTION: As the residential arm of the company, Chucktown Turf will offer a variety of high-quality, American made artificial grass products.

“Artificial grass is great solution for homeowners struggling to maintain a healthy natural grass lawn,” said Chris Cote, Owner of Chucktown Turf. “Homeowners are looking for low maintenance alternatives for their yards and artificial grass makes sense.”

As the residential arm of the company, Chucktown Turf will offer a variety of high-quality, American made artificial grass products for use in backyards, pool surrounds, putting greens, bocce ball courts, pet areas and more. With proper installation of these products, homeowners will no longer have to deal with lawn mowers, mud, puddles, sprinkler systems.

These high-quality products from Chucktown Turf can endure hurricanes and floods, while continuing to look immaculate. With over 20 years installing artificial grass, Chucktown Turf is one of the most experienced installation companies in the Low County.

Chucktown Turf offers free estimates for homeowners and businesses wanting a quote for artificial grass installation.

For more information, call (843) 860-6053 or visit https://chucktowntuf.com.

