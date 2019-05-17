Attorney Brian Sutter Recognized for Supporting New Clean Drinking Water Project In Haiti

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., May 17, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Brian O. Sutter of All Injuries Law Firm has been recognized for his contributions to building new wells for clean drinking water in Haiti.



Located in the town of Jacemel on the southern coast of Haiti, the project organized and carried out by Food For The Poor Inc., was part of the charitable organizations’s wider effort to improve the lives of the most vulnerable communities the Caribbean and Latin America. Haiti is especially vulnerable to problems associated with a lack of clean drinking water as one-fifth of children suffer from malnutrition, and 70 of every 1,000 children die before their 5th birthday. Additionally, the literacy rate is just 60.7 percent, in part because of a lack of basic essentials such as clean drinking water.

Food For The Poor Inc., began working in Haiti to improve the lives of the impoverished in 1986, and since has become one Haiti’s largest provider of emergency relief and sustainable development projects.

Attorney Brian O. Sutter had this comment about the project, “While clean water is taken for granted in the United States, the reality is many people around the world are suffering because their community does not have access to this basic essential resource. A lack of clean drinking water that is easily accessible negatively effects a community in a variety of ways.

“For example: rather than being able to attend school or other activities that can improve the quality of life many children are forced to spend hours each day collecting water for their families use. Over time this reduces the ability for a community to advance and improve over time, as well as exposing thousands to the dangers of unclean drinking water. Food For The Poor has been working to help people in Haiti and around the Caribbean for more than 20 years and we feel proud to support their life-saving efforts, and encourage others to do so as well.”

About Food For The Poor Inc.:

Food For The Poor Inc., works to improve the lives of others by providing lifesaving food, secure housing, clean water, healthcare, emergency relief, micro-enterprise projects and education opportunities, to give the poor a chance at a better future in 17 countries throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.

About Attorney Brian O. Sutter:

Attorney Brian Sutter practices personal injury, wrongful death, automobile accidents, workers’ compensation and Social Security Disability law from his office in Port Charlotte, Florida.

He is a member of the Charlotte County Bar Association, the Lee County Bar Association, the Litigation Section of the Florida Bar, the American Bar Association, the Florida Bar Association, the Florida Justice Association, the American Justice Association and the Workplace Injury Litigation Group. As a board member of the Florida Workers’ Advocates, he has actively lobbied on behalf of injured workers for several years and has served as its president.

He has been Board Certified in Florida Workers’ Compensation since 1990 and re-certified in 1995, 2000, 2005 and 2010. He is a member of the Executive Council of the Workers’ Compensation section of the Florida Bar Association. He enjoys an AV® rating, the highest possible from Martindale-Hubbell®.

Learn more: http://www.allinjurieslawfirm.com/.

All Injuries Law Firm

941-625-4878

2340 Tamiami Trail,

Port Charlotte, FL 33952.

News Source: All Injuries Law Firm

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/attorney-brian-sutter-recognized-for-supporting-new-clean-drinking-water-project-in-haiti/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.