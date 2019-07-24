Attorney Daniel Murphy Joins Florida Justice Association’s Board Of Directors Young Lawyers Section

BRADENTON, Fla., July 24, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Daniel Murphy of the injury law firm Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh has become a member of the Florida Justice Association’s Young Lawyers Section Board of Directors.



Specializing in representing plaintiffs in civil law cases for personal injury, attorney Daniel Murphy has been a Florida Bar member since 2015. Practicing law at the Bradenton office of Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh, Attorney Daniel Murphy, along with managing partner Bernard F. Walsh, serve clients across the Florida Suncoast fighting to get fair compensation for serious injuries.

The Florida Justice Association is comprised of the most experienced and influential civil trial lawyers across the state. Dedicated to protecting the rights and liberties of Florida’s citizens by strengthening and upholding the Florida civil justice system, the Florida Justice Association has been the top legal association in the Sunshine State since its’ inception in 1961.

Members of the Florida Justice Association work to protect the rights of Floridians by challenging unfair laws that seek to erode consumer protections and benefit special interest lobby groups. Members of the Florida Justice Association have access to a large educational resource and professional expertise of experienced attorneys from a wide variety of practice areas. More senior attorneys of the FJA actively support up-and-coming lawyers, spreading knowledge and resources to the next generation of legal counselors.

Candidates for Florida Justice Association leadership positions are selected by their peers after demonstrating personal dedication and effectiveness, while actively working to help further the FJA’s goals. The Young Lawyers Section of the Florida Justice Association is comprised of attorneys under 36 years old, who have been practicing law for fewer than 11 years. As with the organization as a whole, the Young Lawyers Section is actively involved in the FJA’s goals of protecting the civil justice system.

Attorney Daniel Murphy had this to say about becoming a board member, “It’s a real honor to be a part of this organization and to be entrusted as a member of the board. The FJA has been protecting the public from aggressive legislation that aims to undermine the civil legal system and benefit large corporations for years, and I’m proud to be a part of the effort to keep Florida’s legal system strong.”

About Attorney Daniel Murphy:

Daniel was born and raised in Bradenton, Florida, where he currently resides and practices. Mr. Murphy is an EAGLE member of the Florida Justice Association, named one of the “Top 40 Under 40” by the National Trial Lawyers Association, is a “Rising Star 2018” by the American Institute of Legal Advocates and selected as one of the “10 Best Attorneys” by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys, organizations that extend memberships to top attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results and leadership as a Civil Plaintiff trial lawyer.

More on Daniel Murphy at: https://www.justicepays.com/attorney-daniel-murphy

Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh

5291 Office Park Blvd.,

Bradenton Florida 34203

Web: https://www.justicepays.com/

News Source: Goldman Babboni Fernandez and Walsh

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/attorney-daniel-murphy-joins-florida-justice-associations-board-of-directors-young-lawyers-section/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.