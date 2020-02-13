SARASOTA Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Attorney David Goldman of the Personal Injury Law Firm Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh, announced new initiatives to support at-risk youth by the Sarasota community organization Second Chance Last Opportunity in partnership with the Sarasota Department of Corrections.



The new program which begins in February 2020, entitled “I Am That I Am” is being offered to juveniles incarcerated by Sarasota County’s Inmate Services. The program, which began as a pledge to reinforce women’s belief that they are strong, brilliant and powerful individuals in spite of their ongoing crises they face in their lives, has received such positive feedback that it is being expanded and currently awaits approval to be taught to at-risk students in the Sarasota County public school system.

The course is also being adapted for younger, vulnerable children who are dealing with bullying and other daily challenges faced by today’s high school and middle school students, in an effort to support personal growth and strengthening character.

Attorney David Goldman, a member of the Board of Directors of Second Chance Last Opportunity, made the announcement while the organization celebrates its 25th anniversary. Founded by April Glasco, Second Chance Last Opportunity begin in the heart of Sarasota’s Newtown as a community intervention center, and has since expanded and grown offering support to those who are in-need, and are committed to turning their lives around.

Attorney David Goldman had this to say about integration of the new program, “As a long-time supporter of Second Change Last Opportunity, it’s no surprise to me that the ‘I am That I am’ program is being recognized for its value in supporting youth in need. However, being able to bring this program to where it’s needed most in the juvenile justice system is very encouraging. Second Chance, has been working to support troubled youth in our community for 25 years now, and with this new partnership will be having a more positive impact than ever. I encourage more members of our community to support Second Chance Last Opportunity and help prevent our at-risk youth from being left behind.”

About Attorney David L. Goldman:

Mr. Goldman is a member of the American Association of Justice, the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, and the Southern Trial Lawyers Association. Mr. Goldman is an Eagle Member of the Florida Justice Association and the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers, and received the prestigious Legislative Leadership Award by that organization in 1997.

David Goldman has a long-standing commitment to the community and has served as a board member of many civic organizations. He has worked extensively with the Gulf Coast Latin Chamber of Commerce, the Sarasota African-American Chamber of Commerce and Second Chance Last Opportunity. He has also served on the Board of Directors of the Sarasota-Manatee Jewish Community Center and has been a director and member of the Endowment Fund of his local synagogue.

