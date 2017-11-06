Attorneys Bernard Walsh & David Goldman Supported The 2017 Sarasota Pride Festival

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Bernard Walsh, Attorney David Goldman, and members of the civil trial law firm Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh have sponsored and attended Sarasota Pride Fest.



Held at J.D. Hamel Park in Sarasota Florida, the Sarasota Pride Festival drew hundreds of visitors from the Sarasota LGBT community as well as members of the wider Sarasota area. Entitled “Resist & Rise Up,” the event was held to forge stronger community ties, and increase awareness of the Sarasota area LGBT community in a fun and engaging festival. Event sponsors and vendors involved with the festival included dozens of local businesses from a wide variety of industries.

Shapiro Goldman Babboni Fernandez & Walsh, a “Silver” sponsor of the event, also attended the event hosting a booth. Several members of the law firm engaged with festival goers including Event Coordinator Debra Burger, Legal Assistant Clara Padelford, Attorney Bernard Walsh and Attorney David Goldman.

Attorney Bernard Walsh had this to share about the Sarasota Pride Festival: “We have returned as a sponsor of Sarasota Pride year after year. The event has always been lively, and a great time for everyone involved and this year was no different.

“Sarasota Pride has been working to help eliminate prejudice and discrimination, while supporting the defense of human and civil rights for the LGBT community. Given the current political climate, groups like Sarasota Pride are more important than ever. As a civil trial law firm we fully support a fair and just society for all citizens and are proud to aid Sarasota Pride in their efforts to end discrimination and promote a positive image in the Sarasota area.”

