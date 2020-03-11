ASHBURN, Va., March 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aubade Publishing, a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA), is steadily growing, expanding and exceeding its business expectations. It’s scheduled to release eight titles in 2020 – four poetry collections, three novels and one memoir.



TITLES INCLUDE:

“The Law of the Land” (ISBN: 978-0-9845494-8-1), poems by Red Hawk (May 19, 2020)

“High Tide” (ISBN: 978-1-951547-99-8), poems by Ed Meek (May 26, 2020)

“Song of the Selkie” (ISBN: 978-1-951547-00-4), poems by Jane Beal (June 2, 2020)

“The Yellow Sports Bra: A True Story of Love, Faith, and Basketball” (ISBN: 978-1-951547-03-5), a memoir by Jamie Graham Duprey (June 23, 2020)

“Jerusalem as a Second Language” (ISBN: 978-1-951547-06-6), literary fiction by Rochelle Distelheim (September 29, 2020)

“Love’s Garden” (ISBN: 978-1-951547-08-0), historical fiction by Nandini Bhattacharya (October 27, 2020)

“The Reluctant Patriot” (ISBN: 978-1-951547-10-3), historical fiction by Susan Lohafer (December 1, 2020)

“Roadworthy” (ISBN: 978-1-951547-13-4), poems by Dave Mehler (December 15, 2020).

The eight works were selected for publication in response to a call for manuscripts from the Association of Writers and Writing Programs (AWP) in 2019 and a rolling review of manuscripts continuously submitted on Aubade’s website.

“We published three titles in 2018 and set a goal at that time to expand to eight titles by 2021; we’re one year ahead of schedule,” Vonda Puckett, founder and business manager, Aubade Publishing, says. “That’s very exciting.”

And, Vonda, who is a graduate of Weber State University, has a double major in history and English, and is an especially qualified judge of historical fiction, is not going it alone. Her husband, Joe Puckett, and daughter, Cosette, are also committed to this niche family business.

“Aubade Publishing is really a labor of love,” Joe says, who is also the business’s chief editor. “We all get to indulge our reading addiction as part of our work.”

Cosette, a 2019 English graduate from the University of St. Andrews, Scotland, manages acquisition, performs editing, designs covers and layouts, manages the social media sites and illustrates some of the books.

“We were flooded with manuscripts,” Cosette says, “but the writers we chose for publication really grabbed us with their style and content – it’s quite an eclectic group. We’re also very happy to publish Rochelle Distelheim for a second time.”



The books that Aubade Publishing publishes are rooted in the family’s favorite literature genres: fantasy and science fiction, Gothic, historical and literary fiction, poetry and memoirs.

“I used to read so much as a kid that my parents would ground me from reading if I got in trouble,” Cosette says, “but now I get to read as part of my job and be involved in the creative process with these fabulous writers.”

Aubade’s website theme revolves around an Emily Dickinson poem which opening lines state: “There is no frigate like a book to take us lands away.”

“By reading these eight books, I ‘traveled’ to British India during the two world wars; St Petersburg and Jerusalem after the fall of the Soviet Union; contemporary Cape Cod; Tennessee during the Civil War; the Great Plains when Sitting Bull lived; the Hi-Line of Montana in the 1990s; the Pacific Northwest (with a truck driver); and I got to meet a selkie,” Cosette shares.

The books are available for pre-order directly from the publisher’s website at: https://aubadepublishing.com.

There are also instructions for writers on how to submit manuscripts for possible future publication. Ingram will distribute all eight titles to the trade.

Advance reading copies (ARCs) for the first five titles are currently available for electronic review on NetGalley (https://www.netgalley.com/) and paperback ARCs can be requested from the publisher. Electronic and paperback ARCs for the three remaining titles will be available for review closer to their publication dates.

“We’re looking forward to possible future expansion,” Vonda says, “but we don’t want to put a number on that like we did in 2018. We might have to wait until our youngest daughter, Emma (who also loves reading), graduates from college first.”

About Aubade Publishing

Founded in 2010, Aubade Publishing is a family business that’s quickly gaining notoriety in the publishing world. Aubade’s business model is to discover and publish experienced writers who may have been overlooked by larger publishing companies, bringing their works to publication. Learn more: https://aubadepublishing.com

