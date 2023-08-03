Warm Summer nights are made better with live music. Be sure to check out these great concerts in August throughout Miami County.

Kyle Eldridge & The Kentucky Cowhand- Prouty Plaza, Troy

August 4th @ 7:30pm



This vintage style country western band is sure to entertain all in Downtown Troy Friday night. Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy this free concert on a great summer night.

Visitor and Eric Jerardi & his Band- Indian Creek Distillery, New Carlisle

August 5th @ 5:30pm

Come enjoy a fun evening under the stars at Indian Creek Distillery with live music, drinks, and food trucks. Bring your own chair. Admission is $15, buy you tickets ahead of time HERE.

Stranger- Treasure Island, Troy

August 5th @ 7:30pm

Enjoy Saturday night in Troy at Treasure Island with Stranger, one of the area’s top 80s cover bands. Local food trucks will be onsite, and alcohol will be available for purchase.

Cincinnati Transit Authority- Prouty Plaza, Troy

August 11th @ 7:30pm

This eight-piece band pays tribute to the great horn-driven sound of the Chicago Transit Authority. Grab a lawn chair and enjoy a night of great music in Downtown Troy.

Rock the Hill- Community Park, West Milton

August 19 @ 5:00pm

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for this free concert in West Milton! The night features bands such as Bedlam Family Reunion, Ryan Peters, and Lake Effect! The event also includes kids zone, beer and wine garden, food trucks, and more.

Troy’s Mayors’ Concert: Dayton Philharmonic and Festival Chorus- Prouty Plaza, Troy

August 20th @ 7:00pm

Enjoy the music of the Dayton Philharmonic featuring Alaina Saliba and Jamey Boezi, on Prouty Plaza. Concert will happen rain or shine, rain plan at Arbogast Performing Arts Center. Bring a lawn chair!

Donut Jam Featuring Zack Attack- Downtown Troy

August 25th @ 5:00pm



Jam out before the Tour De Donut with Zack Attack! Shannon Clark & the Sugar are starting the night off at 5pm followed by Zack Attack at 7:30pm. Come enjoy great music, donuts, beer, and fun activities.

USAF Band of Flight-Treasure Island, Troy

August 27th @7:00pm

The USAF Band of Flight is coming back to Troy this summer. This lively free concert at Treasure Island brings a mix of classic and new pop and rock music to wrap up the summer music season.

Courthouse Plaza Lunchtime Concert- Troy

All Lunchtime Concerts are 11:30am-1:00pm



Innovation– August 4th

Laura Hiner-August 11th

Hey Sereena!– August 18th

Mike Sedmak– August 25th

Twenty One Barrels Music in the Vines- Bradford

All music is 5:00pm-8:00pm Fridays and Saturdays

Travis Crawford- August 4th

Blue Collar Band- August 5th

Zack Rosenbeck- August 11th

Thick N Thin- August 12th

Cory Breth- August 18th

Kyle English– August 19th

Amanda Livingston- August 25th

Dyslexic Funk- August 26th

The post August Music in the Streets appeared first on Home Grown Great.