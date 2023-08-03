Warm Summer nights are made better with live music. Be sure to check out these great concerts in August throughout Miami County.
Kyle Eldridge & The Kentucky Cowhand- Prouty Plaza, Troy
August 4th @ 7:30pm
This vintage style country western band is sure to entertain all in Downtown Troy Friday night. Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy this free concert on a great summer night.
Visitor and Eric Jerardi & his Band- Indian Creek Distillery, New Carlisle
August 5th @ 5:30pm
Come enjoy a fun evening under the stars at Indian Creek Distillery with live music, drinks, and food trucks. Bring your own chair. Admission is $15, buy you tickets ahead of time HERE.
Stranger- Treasure Island, Troy
August 5th @ 7:30pm
Enjoy Saturday night in Troy at Treasure Island with Stranger, one of the area’s top 80s cover bands. Local food trucks will be onsite, and alcohol will be available for purchase.
Cincinnati Transit Authority- Prouty Plaza, Troy
August 11th @ 7:30pm
This eight-piece band pays tribute to the great horn-driven sound of the Chicago Transit Authority. Grab a lawn chair and enjoy a night of great music in Downtown Troy.
Rock the Hill- Community Park, West Milton
August 19 @ 5:00pm
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for this free concert in West Milton! The night features bands such as Bedlam Family Reunion, Ryan Peters, and Lake Effect! The event also includes kids zone, beer and wine garden, food trucks, and more.
Troy’s Mayors’ Concert: Dayton Philharmonic and Festival Chorus- Prouty Plaza, Troy
August 20th @ 7:00pm
Enjoy the music of the Dayton Philharmonic featuring Alaina Saliba and Jamey Boezi, on Prouty Plaza. Concert will happen rain or shine, rain plan at Arbogast Performing Arts Center. Bring a lawn chair!
Donut Jam Featuring Zack Attack- Downtown Troy
August 25th @ 5:00pm
Jam out before the Tour De Donut with Zack Attack! Shannon Clark & the Sugar are starting the night off at 5pm followed by Zack Attack at 7:30pm. Come enjoy great music, donuts, beer, and fun activities.
USAF Band of Flight-Treasure Island, Troy
August 27th @7:00pm
The USAF Band of Flight is coming back to Troy this summer. This lively free concert at Treasure Island brings a mix of classic and new pop and rock music to wrap up the summer music season.
Courthouse Plaza Lunchtime Concert- Troy
All Lunchtime Concerts are 11:30am-1:00pm
Innovation– August 4th
Laura Hiner-August 11th
Hey Sereena!– August 18th
Mike Sedmak– August 25th
Twenty One Barrels Music in the Vines- Bradford
All music is 5:00pm-8:00pm Fridays and Saturdays
Travis Crawford- August 4th
Blue Collar Band- August 5th
Zack Rosenbeck- August 11th
Thick N Thin- August 12th
Cory Breth- August 18th
Kyle English– August 19th
Amanda Livingston- August 25th
Dyslexic Funk- August 26th
