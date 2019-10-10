AutoAwards Shares Tips to Boost F&I Sales Through An Auto Dealership Maintenance Program (PPM)

ODESSA, Del., Oct. 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AutoAwards, a leader in loyalty marketing for auto dealerships, realizes sales are extremely competitive and difficult at times. Starting a rewards program can help auto dealerships overcome weak sales. AutoAwards has proven solutions to help dealerships increase sales performance across all departments. With AutoAwards’ 30+ years of experience implementing rewards and Prepaid Maintenance programs for dealerships, we have a proven track record of boosting Finance & Insurance (F&I) sales.



All too often, F&I is left out when it comes to dealership loyalty programs. Within some dealerships, there is a distinct separation between the sales department, service department, and F&I. Their goals can even seem at odds with each other at times. That division is both unnecessary and counterproductive. With AutoAwards, the auto dealership rewards program increases sales activities across all departments.

Why Start a Loyalty Rewards Program?

A rewards program helps auto dealerships gain new customers and keep existing customers happy. A rewards program assists dealerships by creating multichannel loyalty. A customer earns rewards to use towards gift certificates, discounts on services and parts and free car washes or tire rotations. The benefits of starting a rewards program include building loyalty with customers, encouraging brand recognition and including the community.

Why Start a Dealership Prepaid Maintenance Program

A prepaid maintenance program for dealerships provides an advantage over competitors with customer retention. Vehicle owners pre-buy the program to get regular maintenance for their vehicle. A Prepaid Maintenance Program keeps customers coming back to the dealership through the service department. The key benefit of a Prepaid Maintenance program is to establish a long-term connection with the customer.

Additional benefits for customers include:

Keeping a routine with regularly scheduled maintenance

Planning to get service to avoid serious issues with their vehicle

Getting a discounted plan to save money

When combined with a rewards program, the customer earns points nearly every time they visit. AutoAwards helps dealerships develop custom dealership maintenance programs that F&I can sell and award customers with bonus points.

A rewards program will help your dealership to:

Close deals

Lock in vehicle maintenance and service with customers

Drive new sales

Generate F&I profits

AutoAwards Helps Dealerships Stand Out From the Competition

One of the leaders in loyalty marketing is AutoAwards. That is due not only to offering an amazing customer-branded auto rewards loyalty program, but also its focus on integrating all departments in the process, including F&I. AutoAwards’ created an auto dealership rewards program with territory exclusivity and a “Keep It Local” program that also helps the dealership stand out from its competitors.

“‘Why would a customer buy from me vs. my competition?’ If the auto dealership doesn’t have an answer, it is time to think about starting a dealership branded rewards program that will close deals, lock in your customers to service, drive conquest sales and generate substantial F&I profits,” said Jon Greene, Vice President of Operations at AutoAwards.

With AutoAwards’ auto dealership loyalty rewards and Prepaid Maintenance program, a culture of greater cooperation between departments drives sales for your dealership. Contact AutoAwards at (302) 696-6000 or fill out our form to talk with one of our auto dealership loyalty marketing consultants.

About AutoAwards:

Since our founding in 1991, AutoAwards has been widely recognized as the industry-leader in automotive and marine loyalty marketing, earning longstanding relationships with many of the industry’s most successful dealer groups and OEMs.

Since marketing for automotive dealerships has changed in the past 25 years, AutoAwards understands the #1 predictive factor for dealer growth and profitability. Customer loyalty is the most successful way to build revenue. Hundreds of automotive groups use and recommend loyalty programs for dealers as the way to drive brand loyalty. AutoAwards has always recognized the need for top notch, highly creative, effective loyalty strategies in large and small businesses alike.

For this reason, our automotive loyalty marketing expertise is engineered to meet the individual needs and goals of any business – regardless of its size. Contact us online to talk about dealer loyalty or call 302-696-6000. Visit: http://www.autoawards.com/.

