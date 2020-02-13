MURRIETA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Autos Latinos has officially launched their service and new website, AutosLatinos.com – a car shopping website that caters specifically to Latino and Hispanic car buyers in Southern California.



The market of Latino/Hispanic car buyers in California has undergone exponential growth over the past decade and consumers within these demographics now comprise a very lucrative market for the auto industry to target. 79% of these Latino/Hispanic car buyers are more likely to trust auto advertisements that are in Spanish and reflect Hispanic culture in some way.

There remains a deficit in online car-buying tools that are targeted toward Latino/Hispanic consumers and offer information and services in Spanish. Autos Latinos strives to fill that gap in the auto market and make the car-buying process more accessible and comfortable for Latino/Hispanic consumers with AutosLatinos.com—which is published entirely in Spanish.

Autos Latinos encourages consumers to think of their now-live car shopping website as “a search engine for car shopping,” AutosLatinos.com guides consumers through comprehensive online inventories of new and used cars that are available in their area and has partnered with several car dealerships throughout Southern California in order to be able to provide the most accurate and up-to-date listings on their website.

AutosLatinos.com makes the car-buying process even easier for Latino/Hispanic consumers with their messaging tool that allows consumers to ask questions, have them answered in real time, and even reserve a test drive of a specific car at a local dealership—all in Spanish.

Autos Latinos also designs AutosLatinos.com Partner Facebook pages for businesses in the auto industry to help these businesses engage Latino and Hispanic consumers, generate more leads from these consumers, earn their trust, and build lasting professional relationships with them.

Autos Latinos is proud to be serving the Latino and Hispanic communities throughout Southern California. AutosLatinos.com is now live, and Autos Latinos will continue to expand with a mobile app that is slated to become available for download in the Apple and Google app stores within the next couple of weeks.

