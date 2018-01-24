Bank of Southern California N.A. announces new SBA and Commercial Real Estate Lending Group Led by Steve Pollett

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL / OTC:BCAL / OTCMKTS:BCAL), announced that Steve Pollett has joined the company as SVP, SBA and Commercial Real Estate Lending Group Manager. With more than 30 years’ experience in SBA and Commercial Real Estate lending, Pollett will be responsible for leading a team to provide financing to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the Southern California region. Prior to joining Bank of Southern California, Pollett was Senior Vice President and Group Manager of Commercial Lending with Plaza Bank.



Mr. Pollett brings with him a team of six SBA and Commercial Real Estate lending professionals. Additionally, the bank also increased its underwriting and credit processing staff to support the new team and increased loan production.

“Steve and his team have a proven track record of providing creative and customized financing programs that reflect the individual needs of each business, with a concentrated focus on SBA programs,” commented Tony DiVita, EVP and Chief Banking Officer.

“The formation of this new Group allows the bank to continue expanding its reach in Southern California, illustrating the Banks commitment to assisting small and medium-sized businesses that are typically underserved by larger regional and national banks,” concluded DiVita.

The Bank’s new SBA and Commercial Lending Group will specialize in providing qualifying businesses with as much as 90% financing for the acquisition or refinancing of owner–occupied commercial real estate for up to 30 years. Additionally, they can offer longer and more flexible terms for business acquisition and multi–purpose (non–real estate) loans that can be used for the purchase of equipment, inventory, debt refinancing, and working capital.

Bank of Southern California is ranked as a top small business lender and top originator of SBA loans. The Bank also maintains a Preferred Lender Status granted by the Small Business Loan Administration, which allows the bank to make credit decisions on behalf of the SBA, resulting in quicker processing and funding of SBA guaranteed loans.

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, Calif., is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates seven branches in San Diego and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, and a production office in Orange County.

