Bank of Southern California, N.A. Names Joshua Mello Managing Director in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL / OTCMKTS:BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has announced the appointment of Joshua Mello as Managing Director. He will be responsible for developing and managing a portfolio of commercial clients in the greater San Diego region.



Mr. Mello brings more than 11 years of banking experience, covering business lending, small business client acquisition and branch management. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Relationship Manager of Commercial Banking for Banc of California in La Jolla.

Active in the community, Mr. Mello volunteers as a Board Member for Junior Achievement’s Young Executive Society. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Johnson & Wales University.

“Joshua is a deeply rooted and experienced banker with a reputation for excellence,” said Tony DiVita, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. “The addition of Joshua to our business banking team is an important step for strengthening and growing Bank of Southern California’s presence in San Diego,” concluded DiVita.

About Bank of Southern California:

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, Calif., is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients.

The Bank currently operates eleven branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as production offices in West Los Angeles and Orange County.

