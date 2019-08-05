Bank of Southern California NA Announces Justin Roscoe as AVP, Training Officer

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has named Justin Roscoe as Assistant Vice President, Training Officer. In this newly created role, he will lead all learning and development, and career pathing programs for the Bank. In addition, he will be responsible for developing a structured recruiting process and company-wide internship program.



Mr. Roscoe is an accomplished training professional with over a decade of experience coaching and developing employees to help them reach their full potential. Prior to joining Bank of Southern California, he served as the Learning and Development Supervisor for Zions Bancorporation, supporting the California Bank & Trust division. Mr. Roscoe is involved in the community and actively volunteers for Junior Achievement of San Diego County. He holds a bachelor’s degree from University of San Diego.

“The Training Officer position is a new role for the Bank and demonstrates our commitment to supporting the continued professional growth of our employees. We remain focused on expanding our footprint and want to ensure that employees are achieving their career goals and are well equipped to serve the growing needs of our clients,” said Tony DiVita, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. “Justin brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Bank of Southern California and is a strong addition to our growing company,” concluded DiVita.

About Bank of Southern California:

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, Calif., is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates eleven branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as a production office in Orange County.

For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call (858) 847-4780.

