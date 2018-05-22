Bank of Southern California NA Hires Market Executive to Grow the Bank’s Presence in Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 22, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL / OTCMKTS:BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce Gaylin Anderson has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Market Executive in Southern California. He will be responsible for leading Bank of Southern California’s regional presence by actively seeking new business opportunities while expanding upon current relationships.



This marks an important step in the Bank’s expansion into the Los Angeles region and further demonstrates its commitment to the Southern California business community.

Mr. Anderson is a high-performing executive that brings extensive market expertise, with more than 30 years’ experience in the banking industry. Prior to joining Bank of Southern California, he served as the Executive Vice President, Managing Director of Community Banking at Banc of California and was responsible for growing the Bank’s footprint and portfolio.

Mr. Anderson attended the University of Utah. Active in the community, he served in a leadership role with Junior Achievement of San Diego and is involved with several local philanthropic organizations including LATM and Habitat for Humanity.

“I am pleased to welcome Gaylin to Bank of Southern California’s executive leadership group. Gaylin is an accomplished and well-respected leader bringing advanced industry expertise to further support our ongoing expansion of the Bank’s footprint,” said Nathan Rogge, President & CEO. “Gaylin will play a key role in growing our brand and presence in Los Angeles,” concluded Rogge.

About Bank of Southern California:

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates seven branches in San Diego and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, and a production office in Orange County.

For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call 858-847-4780.

