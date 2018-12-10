Bank of Southern California NA Hires Pamela Marble as Managing Director in Orange County

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL / OTCMKTS:BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, has announced the appointment of Pamela Marble as Managing Director in Orange County. In this role, she will be responsible for business development and client relationship management. Bank of Southern California plans to transition its local production office into a full-service Regional office in the first quarter next year.



Mrs. Marble joins Bank of Southern California with more than 35 years of industry experience in management, sales, and operations, with a primary focus on providing depository solutions to small to mid-sized businesses and Homeowner Associations.

She most recently served as Vice President Deposit Relationship Manager, Deposit Services for HomeStreet Bank in Orange County. Actively involved in the community, she is a member of the Community Association Institute and past member of Manhattan Beach, Torrance and Harbor Gateway Chambers.

“Pamela is an outstanding addition to our business banking group and will further enhance Bank of Southern California’s presence in the Orange County and surrounding markets,” said Tony DiVita, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer.

“She brings a wealth of industry and market experience, with a strong reputation building profitable and lasting client relationships,” concluded DiVita.

About Bank of Southern California:

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, Calif., is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients.

The Bank currently operates eleven branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as production offices in West Los Angeles and Orange County.

For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call (858) 847-4780.

Tickers: OTC Pink:BCAL / OTC:BCAL / OTCMKTS: BCAL / OP: BCAL

News Source: Bank of Southern California NA

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/bank-of-southern-california-na-hires-pamela-marble-as-managing-director-in-orange-county/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.