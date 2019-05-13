Bank of Southern California NA Names Sean Dlal Managing Director of Business Banking

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce that Sean Dlal has joined the company as Managing Director of Business Banking in Del Mar. He will be responsible for expanding Bank of Southern California’s client base by actively seeking new business opportunities in the San Diego region.



Mr. Dlal is a 12-year banking veteran with a wealth of in-market knowledge and a commitment to helping local businesses grow and succeed. Prior to joining Bank of Southern California, he served as a top-ranked Business Relationship Manager with JP Morgan Chase in San Diego. Mr. Dlal holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from San Diego State University.

“We are excited to welcome Sean to our growing team of Managing Directors. He is a deeply rooted and experienced banker with a proven history of delivering custom-tailored financial solutions to small and mid-sized business throughout San Diego,” said John Chung, Group Managing Director.

“Sean embraces Bank of Southern California’s relationship-centric approach and commitment to providing superior service and will be a strong addition to the group,” concluded Chung.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, Calif., is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients.

The Bank currently operates ten branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, as well as production offices in Orange County and West Los Angeles. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call (858) 847-4780.

