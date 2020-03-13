Distributed to clients (past and present) 3/13/2020

We know that organizations and individuals around the world depend on Bash Foo to ensure that their websites, email, ad campaigns, and digital marketing are all available to serve up experiences for millions of visitors. I wanted to send you a personal note to let you know how Bash Foo is dealing with the Coronavirus emergency.

First, the health and safety of our employees and customers is our top priority. We have implemented several sensible policies to this end, including encouraging employees that regularly work in our offices to instead work from home. Because Bash Foo is inherently a distributed agency, this emergency will have no significant impact on our operations. Our project, support, and technical teams will remain fully operational and can do their jobs entirely remotely, as needed.

Second, we are tracking Internet usage patterns globally. As more people work from home, and sales plans quickly migrate from convention centers and large meeting rooms into online Zoom meetings and email drip campaigns, peak traffic in impacted regions has increased, on average, approximately 10%. In Italy, which has imposed a nationwide quarantine, peak Internet traffic is up 30%. We estimate your website will see an increase in traffic of 15-20% over the next four weeks.

Traffic patterns have also shifted, so peak traffic is occurring earlier in the day in impacted regions. None of these traffic spikes raise any concern for us. Our webservers and digital networks are powerfully redundant and ready for the task at hand.

Finally, we recognize that this emergency has put a strain on the infrastructure of small businesses around the world as more employees work from home. Marketing plans created months ago may now be in play, but you may not have the ability to execute them, thanks to the new quarantine rules in your state or country.

I am making myself personally available, as well as our entire team during this time, so that whatever plans you had that changed thanks to the Coronavirus can continue to be executed with precision and excellence. While your marketing team may be struggling to deal with these emergency changes in life, our team is uniquely situated to assist them.

The healthy functioning of our economy depends on work continuing to get done, even as people need to do that work remotely. If Bash Foo can do anything to help ensure that happens, I believe we must do so.

Thank you for being a Bash Foo customer. These are challenging times, but I want you to know that we stand ready to help; however we can. We understand the critical role we play in the functioning of your marketing efforts, and we are continually humbled by the trust you place in us.

Together, we can get through this.

Mike McDermott

President and Founder, Bash Foo

