DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bash Foo, a digital marketing agency, revealed today the release of a new talent acquisition concept, hiring software and HR services agency to support small and mid-sized businesses in the Midwest. The combination of managed talent acquisition, cutting edge hiring software, and their overall approach to hiring will be known as Hiring Ninja.



“As a digital marketing agency, our job is to go out and hunt down new leads for our clients. However, our client’s approach to hiring has always been ‘if we post it, they will come,’ which, as we have seen, rarely works out,” shared Mike McDermott, President of Bash Foo.

Historically, when a position becomes available, a human resource manager will post the job on the company website, and online within one of the massive job boards. In days, the HR manager may have hundreds of applications to rummage through. As today’s employers have discovered, the candidates seeking employment often have little to no qualifications for the available posting. Frustrated and still under-staffed, the employer then is faced with hiring an executive placement service, often paying placement fees north of 25%.

Hiring Ninja sets the current hiring concepts on its ear from passive and reactive to aggressive and proactive.

“Our agency fleshes out the job description much like a marketing buyer persona, we identify where this person works, how experienced they are, and even identify their current employer,” says Ian Spencer, Client Success Manager for Hiring Ninja. “From there, Hiring Ninja uses LinkedIn, remarketing ads, and geo-fencing to selectively target candidates for our client’s review. We make the initial introductions, and match jobs to candidates in a way that no one else is doing.”

McDermott elaborates, “We treat job candidates as we do important leads and utilize the all of the data available to us to reach out to them. Imagine the surprise of these prospective employees when we approach them with a letter of interest from a company that they’ve always wanted to work for, it’s a great feeling making that match work!”

What Jobs has Hiring Ninja been successful in placing?

Bash Foo has a diverse client list; however, its industrial sector and manufacturing clients have found the most significant benefits from the new service. Hiring Ninja has actively assisted in the hiring of Sales Managers, Operations Managers, and Purchasing/Procurement specialists. Other recruiting projects that are underway are for Mechanical Engineering and Sales Director/VP positions.

“I liked how Hiring Ninja provided our company with a menu of prospects they were going to go after for us, and then I really loved when these select candidates actually reached out and inquired about our positions available,” shared Human Resource Director for Vandalia Rental. “I wish everything I did were that simple!”

When will Hiring Ninja be available to the general public?

Currently, the Hiring Ninja service is only available to Bash Foo’s current client list. However, the service will become generally available to a limited number of new clients on December 2, 2019. The service does have a website located at https://hiring.ninja to collect the contact information from businesses and human resource managers interested in a risk-free trial of the service.

About Bash Foo:

Bash Foo is an inbound marketing agency that seeks to build the online reputations of small businesses in affordable and inspiring ways. They are dedicated to increasing growth opportunities for our clients through creative web design and persuasive marketing automation campaigns.

Small business owners have come to count on Bash Foo to deliver more traffic, more significant sales, and higher profitability. Learn more at https://bashfoo.com

