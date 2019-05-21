BECOMING to Host Inaugural Meditation and Mindfulness Retreat for Individuals Navigating Divorce

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — BECOMING, an organization providing mindfulness and meditation tools and retreats for those navigating major life transitions, announced today the kickoff of the first full-day meditation retreat of its kind for divorcing individuals in South Florida on Saturday May 25, 2019.



BECOMING is the brainchild of Heather Gatley, a professional and mother of four, who found herself in need of guidance when her marriage of 20 years unexpectedly fell apart.

“I had a lawyer but no earthly idea how to navigate the fear, anger, sadness and loss that this trauma represented for my family,” says Gatley. “By developing a meditation and mindfulness practice, I was able to make my way through a complicated legal and emotional process and reclaim my life going forward.”

There are over 25,000 divorces filed in Dade and Broward County alone each year. And while mindfulness has become in vogue for everything from reducing high blood pressure to increasing corporate productivity, it has not yet found its way into the community of individuals in desperate need of tools to manage the stress and grief that accompany divorce.

“Divorce is traumatic and a time of great transition. It is also a time that presents individuals with the opportunity for powerful, positive transformation. Mindfulness greatly aides in moving towards this positive change,” she adds.

BECOMING launched in January this year with a closed Facebook group that quickly grew to 450 members. Registration for the pilot retreat filled up in one afternoon. The retreat attendees will be taught basic meditation and mindfulness techniques and participants will focus on grief, forgiveness, self-care, and managing other difficult emotions. Because divorcing individuals typically face financial insecurity and stress, BECOMING’S full day and multi-day retreats are offered on a sliding scale fee basis.

“I wanted anyone who is stuck in that limbo land of early uncoupling – where your old life is clearly over but the future is impossible to envision – to have the resources and a tribe of support to mindfully determine what they want the rest of their lives to look like.”

For information about future BECOMING retreats and events, contact becoming.information@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/onbecomingllc/

