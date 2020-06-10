ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bedrock Orlando is happy to announce that they are open during their regular business hours – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, and closed on Sunday–during the COVID-19 outbreak. “We are 100% open for business, and we have enacted several new policies in accordance with CDC guidelines in response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” says Gonzalo Callao, General Manager of Bedrock Orlando.



Bedrock Orlando has enacted the following policies to ensure the safety of our customers, employees, suppliers, and their families:

Implement a schedule to clean and sanitize all work surfaces, equipment, and vehicles periodically throughout the workday to reduce the spread of the virus.

Monitor all employees, vendors, and customers for visible symptoms of COVID-19 as well as take the temperature of all employees before starting each work shift.

Limit access to the Bedrock Orlando showroom, offices, and facilities to all non-essential employees, vendors, and other visitors during the outbreak.

Encourage all employees follow social distancing practices to keep all workers at least six feet apart to the extent possible.

Highly recommend that all customers, employees, and suppliers wear face masks when at Bedrock Orlando offices and worksites.

“At this time, no Bedrock Orlando employees have tested positive for COVID-19,” says Callao. “We understand the need for caution during this difficult time, but we also understand the desire to order brick, concrete paving stones, and other masonry supplies to work on projects during the quarantine. We are doing everything possible to deliver these products while keeping our customers and employees safe.” If you have any further questions about Bedrock Orlando’s COVID-19 policies, please call (407) 859-1300.

ABOUT BEDROCK ORLANDO

Bedrock Industries, an American owned company, started in 2001 as a ready-mix concrete supplier. Since that time our vision to become a full-service masonry supply house has been fulfilled. We now manufacture concrete block, concrete brick, decorative concrete pavers and retaining wall in our new block manufacturing facility.

We have added additional product lines including clay brick, clay pavers, natural stone and manufactured stone. As your full masonry supply house, we have everything you need for your masonry and Orlando paver project, for both the contractor and DIYer.

Our company’s biggest assets are our helpful and courteous employees. We work hard to deliver the best products and service possible. Customers are welcome to tour our plant and we are always open to addressing your questions or concerns. At Bedrock, quality, integrity and on-time service are commitments we take very seriously.

Learn more: http://www.bedrockorlando.com/

News Source: Bedrock Orlando

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/bedrock-orlando-is-open-and-following-cdc-recommended-covid-19-policies/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.