Belamere Suites Hotel Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for Hotels

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Belamere Suites Hotel today announced it has been recognized as the overall winner in the Romance category of the 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice® awards for Hotels, ranking #1 in America two years in a row. Travelers’ Choice award winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide. In the 16th year of the awards, TripAdvisor has recognized 8,095 properties in 94 countries and eight regions worldwide.



This year, the awards celebrate hotel winners in 10 categories, including Top Hotels Overall, Luxury, Bargain, Small, Best Service, B&Bs and Inns, Romance, Family, All-Inclusive and Value for Money. The hallmarks of Travelers’ Choice hotels winners are remarkable service, value and quality.

“Belamere Suites Hotel is proud to be recognized as TripAdvisor’s Best romantic hotel in America. Our unique suites with over the top amenities and careful attention to personal detail have given our couples memories to share with each other that will last them a lifetime. Thank you to all of our guests who have made it possible for us to be awarded this extraordinary recognition two years in a row,” said John Kranjec, Belamere Suites Hotel.

“This year’s Travelers’ Choice awards for Hotels recognize thousands of exceptional accommodations that received the highest marks for overall experience, including service, amenities and value, from travelers worldwide,” said Brooke Ferencsik, Senior Director of Communications, TripAdvisor.

“The global TripAdvisor community informed this list of winners that will inspire and help travelers find the hotel that’s right for them as they plan and book their next amazing trip.”



About Belamere Suites:

Opened in 2003 with 18 suites in Ohio, Belamere Suites now offers 35 suites showcasing four suite styles: the Ultimate Jacuzzi Suite, a Presidential Pool Suite, a two-story Royal Pool Suite, and the two-story Grand Royal Pool Suite. Each Pool Suite includes a private, heated, indoor pool nestled in an expansive 1500 square feet of comfort and seclusion.



All suites feature exclusive amenities from oversized Jacuzzi tubs, luxurious Bela-Beds , and fireplaces to catered European breakfasts and a-la-carte comforts including spa services, roses, wine, and champagne. Belamere pledges to care for an uncommon set of values: for marriage, romance, our guests, and for the community; where couples feel all they have to bring is love.

Learn more at: https://www.belameresuites.com/.

About TripAdvisor:

TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel site**, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With over 570 million reviews and opinions covering the world’s largest selection of travel listings worldwide — covering 7.3 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants — TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat.

TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that’s right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world’s largest travel community of 455 million average monthly unique visitors*, all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites under 20 other travel media brands.

