Belle Maison – A Masterpiece Designed to Perfection on a Nearly 5 Acre Self Contained Estate

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif., June 6, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lynne B. Wilson and Associates has announced a one-of-a-kind residence on stunning acreage offered for $4.9 Million. Surrender to the spell of this magnificent architectural masterpiece, nestled within the prestigious Canterbury Estates gated community in the stunning San Bernardino Mountains. Custom built by Owners Mr. and Mrs. Neale Perkins and highly acclaimed contractor Ron Dolman, this exceptional property is renowned as Lake Arrowhead Mountain Resort’s premier estate residence.



‘Belle Maison’ boasts approximately 9,000 square feet of luxury living showcased with the finest imported tiles, marble, Travertine, and granite finishes, exquisite hand-hewn beams, solid oak floors, and stained-glass windows. Adding to its enchantment is the approximate 5-acre lot of manicured lawns and gardens which encase this grand abode. Sequoia Trees, Spruce, Daffodils, and Roses punctuate the landscape and not only offer a delicious dollop of color to the outdoors, but perfectly blend with circulating streams which gently meander throughout the property and pool under a charming foot bridge.

More information on 'Belle Maison' located on 1437 Canterbury Court can be found at: http://lynnebwilson.com/property/belle-maison/

The perfectionist owners and architect joined forces on this labor of love project that took over four years in the making as they traveled to France to hand-select premium grades of granite, marble, and limestone. On this trip they also discovered, had manufactured in Fijac France, and then shipped 180,000 pounds of custom roof tiles to create this notable home. All of the impeccable stone, vintage lumber, and antique timbers that was sourced overseas, was then hand-fabricated onsite by the celebrated Stone Mason and Artist, Francois Leocadio. The result is an unrivalled, unforgettable work of art which will delight and inspire.

Indoors, a sublime feast for your senses awaits. Designed by the esteemed Claridge House Designs, the interiors represent the epitome of elegance. You’ll adore the state-of-the-art, French provincial country kitchen, set under soaring ceilings and boasting an inglenook corner with a chestnut wooden mantle fireplace, along with the well-stocked wine cellar. Glass in hand, you’ll enjoy retreating to the circular bar area, resplendent in emerald green and pristine timber finishes, and luxuriate in the banquet seating on offer. There’s also a custom gym and a sauna, a quiet Library brimming with bookshelves and a cozy mantled fireplace, an attached 5-car garage and a motorcourt, as well as a separate 2,000 square foot studio with two bathrooms, Loft and exterior Fireplace.

Four sumptuous bedroom suites will also impress, all of which are nestled under superbly crafted and intricate timber ceilings. A delightfully decadent master suite is positioned on a private level, while the fourth bedroom is an apartment wing with room for expansion.

Retreating back to the glorious outdoors, where a nature’s wonderland of walking trails and flower gardens awaits, you might also like to explore the option to host weddings, corporate conventions, and fundraisers in this spectacular setting. The entire property has also been geared towards energy efficiency and self-sufficiency with public water and a deep well for drinking, as well as irrigation of the entire premises – even the ponds and the waterfalls! Two 5,000 gallon holding tanks and solar panels have also been installed, along with two Generators and state-of-the-art mechanical devices. There is even the cleverly named “Cluckingham Palace”, a pampered chicken house which hosts custom, exotic chickens who deliver you fresh eggs every day. The structure was also designed to double as a greenhouse so you can indulge in year-round plants and vegetables. There are vegetable and flower beds enclosed in tall sculptured wrought iron fencing.

Situated within an exclusive gated community of only a limited number of exceptional estates and surrounded by the tranquility of bird song and babbling brooks, you also are within walking distance to the picturesque Tavern Bay Beach Club, where watercraft activities and picnics await. Belle Maison is truly one of the most spectacular properties you’ll find in Southern California and it is sure to spoil you for anything else.

You're invited to take a sneak peak of this exceptional residence via this link https://youtu.be/9X9b8LOClwU

About Lynne B. Wilson:

Serving Southern California’s mountain communities since 1991, award-winning veteran real estate broker, Lynne B. Wilson, is known for her genuine enthusiasm for Lake Arrowhead Luxury real estate, unparalleled marketing expertise, masterful negotiating abilities, and for her excellent professionalism providing top customer service. She is closely connected with the theatrical community having represented many well-known celebrities and caters to the “Luxury” market in Lake Arrowhead from charming cabins to waterfront estates.

Lynne is constantly on the forefront of implementing cutting edge strategies to get her client’s listings mass exposure. She continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Lake Arrowhead year after year all while maintaining a reputation for doing business with utmost integrity.

