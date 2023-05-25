Berries Rock! The Troy Strawberry Festival is back and better than ever for its first festival since 2019. Located along the banks of the Great Miami River and through downtown Troy, this weekend-long festival will take place Saturday, June 3rd, 10:00am-9:00pm, and Sunday, June 4th, 10:00am-6:00pm. The festival includes over 100 arts and crafts vendors, great food, entertainment, and of course lots of strawberries. There is something for everyone to enjoy!

Savor over 50 food and beverage vendors spread throughout downtown Troy. Try a variety of strawberry-based dishes from the classic strawberry donut or shortcake to the more unique strawberry options such as the strawberry cheese steak. All food vendors participating in the festival are partnered with a Miami County non-profit organization to help raise funds for their mission. Along with all food and beverage vendors, Troy’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) will be in effect for those 21+ to enjoy.

Throughout the weekend, participate in or spectate a variety of Strawberry Festival events and activities. These events include the Strawberry Pie eating contest, Strawberry Classic Run 5k & 10K, Little Miss & Mr. Strawberry Pageant, tennis shootout, live music, and many more family activities. Come to Troy Community Park the morning of Sunday, June 4th for the Troy Strawberry Festival Cruise-In. See a variety of classic cars on display. Dash plaques will be given for the first 100 cars and a variety of trophies will be awarded. A $5 cash-only entry fee is charged, and the award ceremony will be held at 1:30pm.

Be entertained by the variety of live music and performances on the festival’s two stages. Performances include Kid Politics, Brother Believe Me, The Avalons, Fleetwood Gold, and many more! Check out the full schedule here: TSF Entertainment Schedule

Come for a weekend of fun and Strawberries and see everything Troy and Miami County has to offer! Click here for more information and ideas to help plan your perfect visit. Look here for the perfect place to rest your head after a fun-filled day at the festival.

