Looking for a dog, but sneeze every time you're around one? Do you worry about the hair and grooming maintenance? Whether you have allergies or don't want to deal with the excessive shedding, you can still find the perfect hypoallergenic dog breed for you and your family.

Hypoallergenic dogs are breeds that are less likely to cause an allergic reaction in allergy sufferers. Typically, these dogs have shorter hair and are smaller in stature. Because they have less hair, they also produce less dander than other dogs, which drastically minimizes the allergens in your home.

While no dog is completely hypoallergenic, there are a variety of breeds that are perfect for those with existing allergies.

Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds

Terriers were originally bred to be hunters and gatherers. Fast-forward a few hundred years, and they are still loyal companions to their owners.

Almost all terriers have short, wiry coats that require basic maintenance with low shedding, making them a great option if there are allergy sufferers at home.

Because of their protective nature, terriers make excellent watchdogs. They are fearless, affectionate, and make excellent pets for families with small children and multi-pet homes.

Yorkshire, Scottish, and West Highland terriers are excellent choices, as well as the Schnauzer. While Schnauzers are not technically terriers, they have similar personalities and coat styles.

Hairless Breeds

Because they do not shed or smell, hairless breeds are one of the most hypoallergenic dog breeds available. Chinese Crested, hairless Chihuahua, and the American hairless terrier are all great options for allergy sufferers. These breeds are harder to find than others, but they make excellent companions.

Hairless breeds can be completely bald or have a very thin coat of fur. Shedding is minimal, which is great for allergy sufferers and maintaining the dog hair.

Usually quite playful, gentle, and sometimes timid, these dogs make excellent companions for households with small children and other dogs.

Maltese

You may think that because of their yappy tendencies, the Maltese would be a high-maintenance dog to care for. Well, think again!

This playful, charming, and gentle dog is a low-shedding, long-lived breed that is content to make its owners happy.

Because of their low-shedding coats, Maltese is an excellent hypoallergenic dog breed for those with allergies.

Known for their show-stopping, floor-grazing coats, Maltese are easily groomed for short hair to reduce the chances of shedding even more.

If you choose to keep their coats long, daily brushing and regular baths will be a part of your grooming routine. The long, white coats are easily matted and become dirty.

Poodle

This fancy-like dog breed is known for its high energy and affection. Poodles are incredibly intelligent with exceptional learning abilities.

While their coats are more high-maintenance than others, the fluffiest of coats produce minimal shedding. Whether kept short or in the traditional Poodle clip, the shedding is almost non-existent. Perfect for those with allergies!

No matter in which style you keep a Poodle’s coat, frequent grooming and brushing are necessary to maintain a healthy coat.

Portuguese Water Dog

Closely resembling the beloved Goldendoodle, the Portuguese Water Dog has tight, low-shedding, waterproof curls. Bred to be a fisherman’s helper, this breed is very smart and eager to please.

While their fur is hypoallergenic, their curly, fluffy coat requires frequent grooming. Regular weekly grooming, an occasional bath, and brushing will keep them looking and feeling their best!

If you are considering a dog, take a look at these lovable, hypoallergenic dog breeds for a lifelong companion. Don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions, or to schedule a checkup of your new best friend!

