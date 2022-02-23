A look at several dogs who make for excellent indoor dog breeds

Choosing a dog that won’t overwhelm the living space is the most practical decision for those who live in apartments or small spaces. These small dog breeds are excellent companions for lazy days of lounging and snuggling.

Selecting a small dog breed for a small space is practical. It means a happier pup and a happier pawrent, too!

As the pawrent, you just want what’s best for your pup, so if you are considering adding another small breed to the family or picking your first furbaby, this list of small, indoor dog breeds will bring you joy for years to come.

Best Indoor Dog Breeds

These indoor dog breeds are magnificent, loyal companions. They are low maintenance and want nothing more than to be close to their owners and get lots of pets!

Shih Tzu

One of the most famous lapdogs around, the Shih Tzu is a loyal companion with a lot to offer. This is a fun-loving and spirited breed that enjoys companionship and your attention.

They love to be involved with family, so this indoor dog breed makes an excellent watchdog. Although they are friendly, they can be shy around new humans.

The Shih Tzu has a very balanced personality, without being too protective or too laid-back. They can be cuddly lapdogs are fun-loving playmates for families with children or single adults.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

A dog fit for a king! The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is one of the most ideal dog breeds for those who crave laid-back companionship.

It’s the perfect dog for quaint suburban life. If you enjoy noble strolls around the neighborhood and have small children and other dogs, this may be the dog for you.

While it is a larger toy breed, coming in at 10-18 pounds, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has a lot to offer with its friendly, playful, and loyal disposition.

Chihuahua

The ultimate purse pup! While these breeds gained popularity as accessories, the Chihuahua has a sparky character with plenty of attitude.

The Chihuahua is devoted to their owners, which makes them excellent watchdogs. They crave attention from their owners and can be a little on the spiteful side if they feel neglected.

The Chihuahua doesn’t always play well with other dogs, so if a house full of pets is in your future, it’s best to make them all Chihuahuas.

Pug

Big eyes, adorable snort, and stocky build make the Pug an unmistakable dog breed! This breed comes in the ideal size for an apartment or small home. At only about 10 inches high and 14 pounds, they are down for laid-back activities with their human.

In addition to low energy levels, the Pug is generally quiet, so they won’t disturb neighbors as other yappy indoor dog breeds might.

While they aren’t the “pack” dogs that other breeds are, they can be surprisingly stubborn when it comes to training.

If you are looking for a guard-dog fixture in your home, you might consider a different breed than the mild-mannered Pug.

Chinese Crested

Considered among the best companion breeds, the Chinese Crested is known for its gentle demeanor and quiet nature. It’s a great companion for households with small children. Plus, they get along well with other dogs.

Because they do not shed, smell, and are hypoallergenic, the Chinese Crested is a great choice for allergy sufferers.

They are playful, gentle, eager to please, and devoted to their owners.

Yorkshire Terrier

While the Yorkie has a lot of spunk and attitude, this petite terrier is beloved by all small dog lovers! They are great pets for families with older children, singles, seniors, and thrive in small living spaces.

These dogs will bond with their owners for life. They are feisty, active, and energetic, so if you are looking for a laid-back breed, the Yorkie may not be for you.

As bold and as fearless as they are, they are a very loveable, good-natured breed.

If you are considering an indoor dog for your small living space, take a look at these lovable, loyal breeds for a lifelong companion.

