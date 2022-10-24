Every year Dayton Magazine hosts the “Best of Dayton” competition. The Best of Dayton is a celebration and competition between the top establishments within the Greater Dayton area. This includes businesses and establishments in Miami County!
We are happy to be nominated in so many wonderful categories!
Voting is OPEN until November 1st. Take a moment and vote for your Miami County favorites in each category!
Vote using this link: https://www.thedaytonmagazine.com/best-of-dayton/
Antiques: Midwest Memories
Clothing: Echo Boutique
Fast Casual (Food): REU Juicery
Fresh Catch (Seafood: Smith’s Boathouse
Patio Dining: Smith’s Boathouse
Pizza: Marion’s Piazza
Mexican: La Fiesta
Subs: Submarine House
Wine: Old Mason Winery & 21 Barrels
Place for Picnic: Charleston Falls
Fitness Trail: Charleston Falls
Park: Charleston Falls
The post Best of Dayton Contest! appeared first on Home Grown Great.