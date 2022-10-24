Every year Dayton Magazine hosts the “Best of Dayton” competition. The Best of Dayton is a celebration and competition between the top establishments within the Greater Dayton area. This includes businesses and establishments in Miami County!

We are happy to be nominated in so many wonderful categories!

Voting is OPEN until November 1st. Take a moment and vote for your Miami County favorites in each category!

Vote using this link: https://www.thedaytonmagazine.com/best-of-dayton/

Antiques: Midwest Memories

Clothing: Echo Boutique

Fast Casual (Food): REU Juicery

Fresh Catch (Seafood: Smith’s Boathouse

Patio Dining: Smith’s Boathouse

Pizza: Marion’s Piazza

Mexican: La Fiesta

Subs: Submarine House

Wine: Old Mason Winery & 21 Barrels

Place for Picnic: Charleston Falls

Fitness Trail: Charleston Falls

Park: Charleston Falls

