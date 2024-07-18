Best Places to Eat in Covington, Ohio

Covington, Ohio, is a charming small town that’s perfect for a relaxing day trip or weekend getaway. While there are plenty of things to see and do in town, one of the best reasons to visit Covington is the fantastic food scene. Whether you’re looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, Covington has something for everyone. From family-owned Mexican restaurants to sports bars and upscale bistros, you’ll find plenty of options to satisfy your cravings.

Boscoe’s Place

Boscoe’s Place is owned by Covington residents and restaurant experts Jason and Pam Sommer, named after their cherished canine companion. When the Haines family sought operators for their new restaurant in Downtown Covington, they chose Jason and Pam for their shared values and deep connection to the community. Boscoe’s Place aims to be Covington’s favorite spot for friends and family to enjoy quality meals in a welcoming atmosphere, prioritizing top-notch ingredients and friendly service for a memorable dining experience.

Boscoe’s Place, 10 N High St, 937-753-1001

Buffalo Jack’s

During a poker game, a local named Jack expressed his wish to buy an old building in Covington and restore it as a bar and restaurant; the next day, he bought one at auction. Built in 1886 as a tavern, the building that Buffalo Jack’s calls home featured its original cherry back bar. After 18 months of restoration, Buffalo Jack’s opened in November 1983 with southwestern and Native American decor and an impressive collection of mounted animals. Don’t miss the chance to snap a photo with the stuffed buffalo greeting guests at the door for a truly unique dining experience at Buffalo Jack’s.

Buffalo Jack’s, 137 S High St, 937-473-2524

El Taco

El Taco is family-owned and serves authentic Mexican food seven days a week. You’ll want to check out the rotating daily specials and the bigger-than-life margaritas!

El Taco Mexican Restaurant 301 E Troy Pike, 937-753-1062

End Zone Sports Lounge

End Zone Sports Lounge is a family-owned restaurant and bar near Covington High School in Miami County. Locals appreciate the traditions that the family continues to bring to the table. For entertainment, they offer a variety of games, including pool, darts, shuffleboard, and more. Whether you’re looking for a casual meal or a fun night out, End Zone Sports Lounge provides a lively atmosphere for both.

End Zone Sports Lounge 601 E Broadway, ​937.473.2433

