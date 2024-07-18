Best Places to Eat in Piqua, Ohio

Why spend the evening in Piqua? It perfectly blends history, culture, and a vibrant dining scene. If you’re a foodie, Piqua will delight you with its plethora of dining options that cater to all tastes and budgets. Whether you’re craving a slice of pizza, authentic Mexican cuisine, sushi, or some sweet treats, Piqua’s culinary scene has got you covered. But dining in Piqua is not just about the food; it’s also about the experience. With its charming streets, welcoming locals, and plenty of attractions to explore, Piqua is the perfect destination to enjoy a lovely evening and a satisfying meal. Let us guide you through some of the best places to eat in Piqua and help you discover the town’s hidden culinary gems.

3 Joe’s Pizzeria & Trattoria

If you’re a fan of Mediterranean cuisine, you’re in for a treat! 3 Joe’s Pizzeria is a family-owned and operated pizzeria that has been serving delicious pizza in Piqua for over 50 years. What started as a small self-service franchise pizzeria in 1968 has now evolved into a full-service Italian restaurant under the 3 Joe’s brand. Their commitment to quality and tradition has made them a staple in the community, and their inviting atmosphere is perfect for family dinners or a night out with friends

3 Joe’s Pizzeria and Trattoria 414 W Water St, 937-615-1100

Bits & Pieces

Looking for a sweet treat in Piqua? Look no further than Bits and Pieces! This newly opened eatery offers a delectable selection of rolled ice cream, edible cookie dough, and Italian ice that will satisfy any sweet tooth. But that’s not all – they also serve up a variety of delicious sandwiches that are perfect for lunch or a quick bite on the go.

Bits and Pieces 122 High St, 937-606-2600

Crooked Handle Brewing Co

Are you a fan of craft beer? If so, you’ll love the story behind Crooked Handle Brewing Company. The founders of this brewery were first introduced to the art of brewing in 2008, when they would spend their weekends together in a small garage on a horse farm, using nothing more than a couple of igloo coolers, a small kettle, and a propane turkey fryer to craft their beers. Today, it is home to great eats, craft brews, and a welcoming atmosphere.

Crooked Handle Brewing Co 123 N Main St, 937-615-6076

Dobo’s Delights and Bake Shoppe

If you’re a fan of delicious baked goods, then you won’t want to miss out on Dobo’s Delights. For over two decades, this bakery has been providing high-quality products to the people of Piqua, Miami County, and beyond, with a commitment to preserving the traditions of the independent “hometown” bakery. From the moment you step inside, the sweet smells of the bakery and the friendly smiles of the staff will make you feel welcome and at home. Many of their customers have been coming in for years and have grown up with Dobo’s. But whether you’re a regular or a first-time visitor, their goal is to ensure you enjoy your visit.

Dobo’s Delights and Bake Shoppe 417 N Main St, 937-773-7923

El Herradero

El Herradero Mexican Grill in Piqua, Ohio, offers authentic Mexican cuisine with over 15 years of experience. From tacos and burritos to chimichangas, salads, and seafood, their menu has something for everyone. Their dishes are prepared with family recipes to ensure the authentic taste of Mexican cuisine. Specials include half-price draft beer on Thursdays and Sundays, and kids eat for free on Sundays when you purchase adult meals.

El Herradero 1598 Covington Avenue, 937-916-4200

El Tequila Bar and Grill

Are you seeking a new dining experience that will tantalize your taste buds? El Tequila Bar and Grill’s new location in Piqua is ready to make taste buds sing with flavor! Indulge in their mango pico de gallo, flaming fajitas, and pineapple deluxe – a half pineapple filled with mouth-watering food. And don’t miss out on their tableside guacamole, made fresh and to order right in front of you.

El Tequila Bar and Grill 5795 N County Rd 25A, 937-916-3114 Tex-Mex.

Lighthouse Cafe

Lighthouse Cafe provides a unique culinary adventure that promises to tempt your taste buds. The menu boasts options crafted with care and freshness in a cozy atmosphere reminiscent of a waterfront setting. With its doors open 365 days a year, you can enjoy their delicious food and drinks whenever the mood strikes.

Lighthouse Cafe 213 N Main, 937-778-0035

Mikado Sushi & Hibachi Steak House

Instagramable food for days! Enjoy a fantastic Japanese meal with all the best tins! From Hibachi steak and tuna dumplings to phenomenal sushi, Mikado is a perfect place to grab lunch or dinner.

Mikado 1574 Covington Ave, 937-606-2567

Referee’s Sports Bar

Whether you’re looking for great food or fantastic drinks…or both…Referee’s serves up what you want! Enjoy daily specials, trivia Tuesdays, or watching the big game in this family-owned sports bar in downtown Piqua.

Referee’s Sports Bar 311 N Main St, 937-916-2028

Susie’s Big Dipper

This family-owned ice cream shop is known for its premium small-batch ice cream, which is made fresh on-site. In addition to their delicious ice cream, they also serve up signature topped waffles, soups, salads, and ooey-gooey melts. The shop also has a display of local art, adding to the cozy and welcoming atmosphere. With a wide variety of unique rotating flavors to choose from and the option to build your own creations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Susie’s Big Dipper 323 N Main St, 937-615-0700

