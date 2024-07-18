Are you looking for a delightful culinary experience in Ohio? Tipp City is the perfect destination for food lovers, with a diverse array of restaurants serving up everything from classic American fare to mouth-watering Texan barbeque and authentic Mexican cuisine. Come and explore the best places to eat in Tipp City, Ohio!

Chaffee’s Brewhouse

Do you want a spot to kick back and relax with a refreshing drink or catch up with friends after a long day at work? Chaffee’s Brewhouse in Downtown Tipp City, OH. With its impressive selection of beverages to choose from, including craft beers, seltzers, wine, bourbon, and mixed drinks, you’ve found it. Whether you’re looking for a cozy corner to work or a welcoming space to socialize, you’ll find it all here.

Chaffee’s Brewhouse 15 S Second St, 937-668-1406

Coldwater Cafe

If you’re looking for a dining experience that offers both a fantastic ambiance and unforgettable flavors, you should check out Coldwater Cafe. Named after the owner’s late father’s nickname, this restaurant has been serving delicious food since 1994. With talented additions to the staff and a move to a new location, Coldwater Cafe has evolved over the years while still maintaining the charm that made it famous in the first place. Chef Nick, the owner’s son, is a culinary mastermind who creates unique and delicious dishes with fresh, quality ingredients. And don’t forget about dessert – Coldwater Cafe offers a variety of delectable options that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Coldwater Cafe 19 E Main St, 937-667-0007

Dos Lunas

This locally owned Mexican restaurant offers its visitors an extensive menu of enchiladas, quesadillas, fajitas, and burritos as well as steak and seafood dishes. Make sure you enjoy a Margarita flight while there. With a vibrant atmosphere, friendly service, and quality food, you’re sure to leave Dos Lunas feeling satisfied.

Dos Lunas Mexican Bar & Grill 12 S Tippecanoe Drive, 937-877-3277

Frida’s Mexican Kitchen and Bar

Savor the flavors of authentic Mexican cuisine in Tipp City, OH. For years, Frida’s has dedicated itself to bringing the essence of Mexico to guest’s plates. Experience where freshness meets exceptional customer service and a passion for quality Mexican food!

Frida’s Mexican Kitchen and Bar 965 W Main St, 937-506-8093

Harrison’s

Step into the heart of historic downtown Tipp City and discover Harrison’s, where culinary excellence meets warm hospitality. Stop in for a delightful dining experience featuring a diverse menu of freshly prepared dishes, from appetizers to desserts. Savor the charm and flavors of Harrison’s!

Harrison’s 106 E Main St, 937-667-5200

Hickory River Smokehouse & BBQ

Indulge in the irresistible allure of barbecue dining, where smoky flavors mingle with savory meats to create a culinary symphony. Whether it’s tender ribs or succulent brisket, every bite is a journey into the heart of Texan barbecue tradition.

Hickory River Smokehouse and BBQ 135 S Garber Drive, 937-669-2271

Hinder’s Sports Bar & Grill

We couldn’t say it any better than they could, “You need a place where you’re always going to get three things:

Fast, friendly service A great variety of beer on tap, and A comfortable place to bring your old friends and meet some new ones

That’s what you get at Hinders Sports Bar & Grill on 571 in Tipp City!”

Hinder’s Sports Bar and Grill 902 W Main St, 937-667-4433

Reu Juicery

ReU Juicery & Organic Kitchen, founded in 2014, began its journey by bringing delicious products to festivals, concerts, and local events. After quickly outgrowing its retail incubator base, ReU expanded in December 2018 to offer a hip space in Troy and then to this second location, where they continue crafting an extended menu consciously curated, emphasizing nutrient-dense, whole foods sourced locally whenever possible.

Reu Juicery 1928 Don Davis Way, 937-719-8033

Sam and Ethel’s

Most say this is the locals’ go-to place in the mornings and that it is one of the best breakfast places around. The iconic neon sign beacons you in for a brunch you won’t forget!

Sam and Ethel’s 120 E Main St, 937-667-0113,

Tony’s Bada Bing

Tony’s Bada Bing, also known as Tony’s Place & Patio is the local neighborhood gathering space serving up burgers, sandwiches, and flatbread pizzas. They have garnered a good reputation for its friendly atmosphere and quality food.

Tony’s Bada Bing 132 E Main St, 937-667-2462

Tipp City, Ohio, is a foodie’s paradise with a diverse range of restaurants to satisfy every craving. From Chaffee’s Brewhouse to Tony’s Bada Bing, each location offers a unique ambiance and an unforgettable culinary experience that is sure to please. Whether you’re in the mood for classic American cuisine, authentic Mexican food, or smoky Texan barbeque, Tipp City has something for everyone. Why not plan a visit to Tipp City and explore the best places to eat in this charming Ohio town?

