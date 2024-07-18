Explore the best places to eat in Troy, Ohio, where culinary delights await at every turn. Troy boasts a vibrant dining scene that caters to every palate and preference. From cozy cafes to upscale eateries offering innovative cuisine crafted from locally sourced ingredients, there’s no shortage of options to tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re in the mood for hearty comfort food, authentic international flavors, or artisanal creations, Troy’s restaurants promise a culinary journey that reflects the rich tapestry of flavors and cultures found within this thriving community. Take the trip to experience the diverse and delicious world of dining in Troy, Ohio.

Agave and Rye

Known to be a disruptive innovator in the restaurant industry and operating as an independent Tequila and Bourbon Hall that delivers EPIC experiences, Agave and Rye will tempt your taste buds beyond what is normal! You will come back here again and again.

Agave and Rye 2 N Market St, 937-741-8226

Bakehouse Bread and Cookie Company

Step into the world of artisanal delights at Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Company in Troy, Ohio, where every day begins with the crafting of hand-shaped batards, baguettes, boules, challahs, ciabattas, focaccias, cookies, and pastries bursting with flavor. Guided by the belief that food should nourish and inspire, they meticulously select only the finest ingredients to ensure each bite is a sensory delight.

Bakehouse Bread and Cookie Company 317 SW Public Sq, 937-339-8100

Basil’s on Market

Unwind and indulge at Basil’s, where the menu elevates comfort food favorites to new heights. Whether you’re craving juicy burgers and tender smoked ribs or feeling adventurous with lobster shells and cheese paired with their fan-favorite truffle fries, there’s something to delight every palate.

Basil’s on Market 18 N Market St, 937-524-5916

The Caroline

Located on the square in downtown Troy, The Caroline offers classic American fare and one of the finest dining experiences in the area. With an impressive drink selection, fresh seafood, certified Angus beef, and dinner specials every week, you won’t be disappointed. Enjoy your meal inside in the dining room or on the beautiful outdoor patio.

The Caroline 5 S Market St, 937-552-7676

Crafted and Cured

They like to call it the C&C Experience, where the charm of a social-style atmosphere meets the elegance of a turn-of-the-century setting. As you step through our doors, you’ll immerse yourself in the rich history of the old bank building. Whether you’re drawn to the libation menu or eager to explore our culinary offerings, you will be guided through your dining journey. Order a charcuterie board and discover the perfect blend of tradition and modern indulgence.

Crafted and Cured 8 S Market St, 937-552-7553

Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream

Known for their family-friendly atmosphere and Louisiana-style snowballs, Ducky’s will quickly become a family favorite! Try a quackwich made with a donut and ice cream for a unique treat that you can’t find anywhere else.

Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream 100 W Market St, 937-703-5463

Dunaway’s

Dunaways is thrilled to contribute to Troy’s vibrant community by providing a welcoming space where people can enjoy delicious food and good company. As the warmer months approach, enjoy the unique experience of two decks, making Dunaways the ultimate destination in Troy for both scenic views of Main Street and lively outdoor entertainment.

Dunaway’s 508 W Main St, 937-335-8608

El Sombrero

Head to El Sombrero, where the margarita flights will keep you coming back to try all the flavors. Grab some street tacos or burritos to pair with the margaritas. Top off your meal with a churro and a cup of Mexican coffee. Did you know that on Mondays, kids eat free?

El Sombrero 1700 N County Road 25A, 937-339-2100

Haren’s Market

Indulge in a world of culinary delights at Haren’s Deli, whether crafting a gourmet charcuterie board or simply ordering a lunchtime favorite. From locally sourced deli meats to an array of Ohio-made and imported cheeses, the selection ensures the perfect pairing for every palate. We’ve heard that the irresistible roast beef is an absolute must-try!

Haren’s Market 2 E Main St, 937-335-1399

He5 Asian Bistro

He5 Asian Bistro is a popular restaurant that offers a variety of Asian cuisine, including Chinese, Japanese, and Thai dishes. It is known for its diverse menu, friendly service and pleasant dining atmosphere.

HE5 Asian Bistro 121 E Staunton Road, 937-339-0917

J’s Cuisine

J’s Cuisine serves a wide variety of delicious Chinese and Taiwanese dishes in a comfortable, clean environment. Fresh ingredients and friendly service are their specialties!

J’s Cuisine 1743 W Main St, 937-703-1333

K’s Hamburger Shop

Step into a timeless tradition at K’s, a beloved local gem serving up culinary excellence since 1935. Found in the heart of our community, this family-owned establishment takes pride in crafting burgers from the freshest locally sourced beef, ensuring each bite is bursting with flavor. And let’s not forget about their legendary frosted malts, a true treat for the taste buds! Whether you’re a longtime patron or a first-time visitor, visiting K’s is a culinary experience you simply can’t miss when you’re in town!

K’s Hamburger Shop 117 E Main St, 937-339-3902

La Catrina

Embark on a flavorful journey at La Catrina ‘Street Tacos & Tequila,’ a vibrant establishment that opened its doors in September 2019. Specializing in authentic street tacos, tortas, and handcrafted top-shelf margaritas, they take pride in unique recipes and commitment to using the finest quality, locally sourced ingredients. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to indulge in culinary delights – it’s an experience you must try!

La Catrina 845 W Market St, 937-703-9041

Lincoln Square

Experience the essence of American culinary tradition at this restaurant, where each dish is a part of the American journey. From succulent burgers and crispy fried chicken to irresistible desserts, the menu showcases the diverse and delicious fare that defines American dining.

Lincoln Square 5 1320 Archer Drive, 937-332-0222

Long Shots

Welcome to Long Shots Driving Range, a premier food, fun, and family-friendly entertainment destination! A proud local establishment owned and operated by a dedicated family of veterans, it is committed to creating an inviting atmosphere where everyone can unwind and enjoy themselves. Indulge in mouthwatering dishes and refreshing drinks while taking advantage of the 300+ yard driving range and indoor golf simulator.

Long Shots2315 S County Road 25A, 937-703-4030

Los Pitayos Mexican Bar & Grill

Family owned and operated since 1998, Los Pitayos is committed to serving you delicious, authentic Mexican cuisine. Also, experience the fiesta of flavors with their large range of flavors of on-the-rocks Jumbo Margaritas.

Los Pitayos 2317 W Main St, 937-440-8999

Marion’s Piazza

Discover the taste of tradition at Marion’s Pizza in Troy, Ohio, where every slice tells a story of culinary excellence that spans generations. Known for their signature crust, generous toppings, and legendary flavor, Marion’s invites you to savor a slice of local history and indulge in a dining experience that’s as iconic as it is delicious.

Marion’s Piazza 1270 Experiment Farm Road, 937-339-2000

MattyQ’s Pizza and Subs

This family-friendly pizza shop offers so much more than pizza. Order takeout or dine in to enjoy savory subs, wings, and salad too. Don’t leave without trying MattyQ’s Ice for dessert, a flavored ice treat that is slow churned to create a smooth ice cream like texture without the dairy.

Matty Q’s Pizza and Subs 1469 S Market St, 937-552-7005

Moeller Brew Barn

Known for its craft beers and vibrant taproom atmosphere. They offer a diverse range of brews, from traditional lagers and ales to innovative seasonal creations, attracting beer enthusiasts from near and far. Pure deliciousness when paired with their pizza.

Moller Brew Barn 214 W Main St, 937-552-9430

Mojos Bar and Grille

Experience some of the finest drinks paired with delicious, freshly made-from-scratch soups, sandwiches, and salads. You will want to explore the largest craft beer selection in town!

Mojos Bar and Grille 109 East Main Street, 937-552-9172.

Old Scratch

Old Scratch Pizza is known for world-class pizza, creative oven-roasted vegetables, not-your-average salads, and a large selection of regional craft beers.

Old Scratch 19 East Race St, 937-552-7283

Rapid Fired Pizza

Rapid Fired Pizza in Troy, Ohio, offers customizable, fast-cooked pizzas with fresh toppings and crust options. Known for its speedy service and quality ingredients, it’s a favorite spot for pizza lovers in the area.

Rapid Fired Pizza 2311 W Main St, 937-980-9190

Red Berry

When the owners conceived redBERRY, they envisioned a fresh, unique dining experience for Troy, something beyond the usual chain restaurant. With a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere and classic dishes done exceptionally well, redBERRY has become a beloved spot for everyone from families to business professionals seeking a delightful meal.

Red Berry 914 N Market St, 937-552-9125

Sakai Japanese Bistro

Try an authentic dining experience with a menu featuring fresh sushi, sashimi, and a variety of traditional Japanese dishes. Renowned for its high-quality ingredients and elegant presentation, it’s a top destination for Japanese cuisine enthusiasts.

Sakai Japanese Bistro 2303 W Main St, 937-440-1302

Smith’s Boathouse

Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, located in Troy’s Treasure Island Park, offers a delightful dining experience with seasonal steaks, seafood, and other dishes, all prepared with care by skilled chefs. With a stunning view of the Great Miami River and a beautiful patio for spring and summer dining, this family-friendly restaurant honors its historical roots while providing exceptional service and high-quality meals.

Smith’s Boathouse 439 N Elm St, 937-335-3837

Speakeasy Miso

Indulge in a culinary journey with handcrafted ramen bowls and innovative sushi, each brimming with authentic flavors and fresh ingredients. From the rich, classic Japanese tonkotsu to vegan-friendly Thai Curry, our menu promises to delight every palate and keep you coming back for more.

Speakeasy Miso 105 W Main St, 937-703-1103

Submarine House

Dive into deliciousness at Submarine House, where mouthwatering subs and hearty sandwiches are perfectly crafted. Discover a world of flavors that will keep you coming back for more!

Submarine House 14 N Market St, 937-335-6479

Tokyo Peking

You’ll find Tokyo Peking in the heart of downtown Troy. With a wide range of menu features, every dish is prepared with a careful balance of seasonings and ingredients to create a unique and satisfying flavor profile. They take pride in serving the most authentic and delicious Chinese cuisine and prioritize providing an enjoyable dining experience.

Tokyo Peking 3 N Market St, 937-339-7118

Viva La Fiesta

Viva La Fiesta, established in 2001 and revitalized in 2022, continues to delight the Troy, Ohio, community with its authentic Mexican dishes, including homemade salsas, famous queso, and innovative menu items like the Axolotl Burrito. With a spacious dining room, private event space, outdoor patio, rooftop deck, and a full bar, Viva La Fiesta offers a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for all to enjoy, blending treasured family traditions with fresh, new flavors.

Viva La Fiesta 836 W Main St, 937-335-6800

