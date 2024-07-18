Best Places to Eat in West Milton, Ohio

Welcome to West Milton, Ohio, where the dining scene is as charming as the town itself. You’ll find these local hot spots amidst picturesque streets and friendly faces, West Milton offers a small-town culinary adventure for every palate. From cozy cafes serving up comfort food to lively taverns boasting mouthwatering bar and grill fare, there’s something to satisfy every craving in this quaint Ohio town. Come explore the culinary delights that make dining in West Milton an experience to remember.

Bulldog Diner

Check out this diner, which has been around for over 50 years! They serve Debbie’s homemade pie and have fantastic daily specials that make even the pickiest eater smile. This spot is a hometown home run.

Bulldog Diner 30 Lowry Drive, 937-698-9495

Clark’s Pizzeria

These guys do pizza right! Pick your favorite toppings or choose from one of their signature pizza pies made with a homemade crust that locals claim is the best around. (I will bulk this up once we decide on the other pizza place)

Clark’s Pizzeria 420 S Miami St, 937-698-6660

HomeTowne Bakes by the mad baker

If you are looking for a place that can make top-notch sweets, check out HomeTowne Bakes! Order a specialty cake or cupcakes and shop their wide range of specialty items for a treat like no other. You can even enjoy one of their treats with a refreshing specialty latte.

HomeTowne Bakes 16 N Miami St, 937-719-8033

Pearson House

Step into the Pearson House Restaurant and feel the warm embrace of nostalgia reminiscent of Grandma’s kitchen. The cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and delicious, hearty meals transport you back to cherished memories of homemade southern cooking. With prompt service and generous portions, each dish is a culinary delight, leaving you craving more.

Pearson House 28 N Miami St, 937-698-6665

Sourmugs Tavern

Discover the hidden gem of downtown West Milton, Ohio, at Sourmug’s, where the atmosphere is as vibrant as the flavors. Satisfy your cravings with a diverse menu featuring delicious burgers, pizzas, and hearty hogs, all crafted with care and served with a side of fun. Don’t miss out on the excitement of daily specials that keep locals and visitors alike coming back for more at this lively tavern.

Sourmugs Tavern 101 N Miami St, 937-698-6688

Tom’s Pizza

A staple in West Milton, Tom’s Pizza turned 50 this year! Grab a slice of pizza or a delicious sub and picnic in the West Milton Municipal Park. Or you can take it with you to Old Mason Winery and pair with a nice glass of wine.

Tom’s Pizza 690 S Miami St, 937-698-5666

