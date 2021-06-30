You might be surprised to find that smaller dogs can keep up with all of your adventures just as a larger dog would. There are many smaller breeds known for their pluckiness and thirst for adventure! If you are looking for a smaller dog that’s well-suited for adventure, these breeds are great hiking companions along trails and outdoor excursions.

Each of these dogs is small but mighty and built with endurance, obedience, and athleticism.

Best Small Breeds for Hiking Companions

The Beagle shouldn’t be a surprise here. They are smaller in stature but are commonly found on the trails!

Considered hound dogs, this breed was bred for long hunts and has incredible stamina. Because of this, they can easily keep up with your pace and are determined to complete the adventure.

Beware that Beagles are determined by scent and may follow their nose if not leashed and trained properly.

Originally bred to hunt badgers, this breed is playful, energetic, and quite stubborn. Even though they are much smaller in stature than most dogs, they are incredibly muscular and willing to please.

Although they may tire out before you do, these dogs are easy to carry in your arms or a backpack carrier. Nevertheless, they are incredibly loyal companions and will follow you wherever the trail may lead.

An incredibly intelligent herding dog, Australian Shepherds are very obedient and easy to train. They make great hiking companions for those who love to backpack and explore because of their obedience, endurance, and smaller stature.

In fact, most herding breeds, like sheepdogs, make great adventure companions. They are eager to learn and eager to please their owners. These breeds are also known for their athleticism, endurance, and obedience.

Because of their stocky, muscular stature, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is exceptionally athletic and energetic. Coming in at around 25 pounds, this breed is a hefty and lively character.

They have short but powerful legs and are surprisingly quick and agile – perfect for long hikes and walks. They are easy to train, eager to learn, and obedient to their owners. The Corgi is a natural-born herder, so keeping you on track will be a breeze.

Corgis are one of the most beloved breeds in the United States – mainly because of their affectionate nature. They are sensitive and gentle dogs who enjoy grand adventures outdoors or snuggling on the couch with their humans.

If you are considering getting a small dog to accompany you on your adventures, remember that smaller breeds are excellent hiking companions along the trails!

