A few of our top recommendations for vacuum cleaners for pet hair

Pets bring so much happiness and joy to our lives. They also bring a lot of hair, too. Whether you are a dog owner or cat owner, excessive shedding and pet hair can be a challenge to deal with.

If you want to keep your home in order, you’ll need a vacuum that’s right for the job. We’ve gathered the top five vacuum cleaners that are excellent for cleaning up pesky pet messes – big and small.

These vacuum models have attachments for furniture, different floor types, and hard to reach places. Here are the best vacuum cleaners for pet hair.

Top 5 Vacuum Cleaners for Pet Hair

Best Overall: Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum

With a name like “Animal”, it’s no surprise that this Dyson is the best vacuum for pet hair. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright model is the number one choice for cleaning up after fur babies.

It’s pricier than most vacuum models, but it makes up for it in durability and performance. After it was put to the test in a multi-pet home, it took out some serious pet hair! It has six different cleaning tools that allow you to reach small areas and corners of your home much easier.

The vacuum maneuvers smoothly, thanks to the swiveling mechanism. It’s also easy to transition from bare floors to carpet without adjusting any settings. However, it’s not exactly lightweight. At 17.5 pounds, using this vacuum cleaner could be a chore for stairs.

Best Cordless Vacuum for Pet Hair

Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Vacuum cleaner is cordless and bagless for the ultimate convenience. If you don’t want to haul out the big vacuum cleaner for a quick touch-up, this one’s for you!

It’s extremely lightweight, weighing only about 7 pounds. Households with small children, single pet homes, and multi-pet homes love this vacuum cleaner to tackle quick messes.

Coming in at about $150, it’s a pretty good deal when you weigh in the convenience factors: it’s easily carried up and down stairs, reaches under furniture, and has a large capacity dust canister.

However, some users indicated that pet hair and human hair easily become tangled in the brush roll.

Best Vacuum for Carpet for Pet Hair

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum was made for dog and cat owners! This handheld vacuum cleaner is excellent at erasing pet hair from your carpet and furniture.

This is a super popular option for pet parents with lots of carpeting and area rugs. Carpets pose a special challenge to vacuum cleaners. Pet hair, dander, dirt, and other allergens and debris can settle into the carpet or fibers of furniture, which can be a real pain to clean.

But, this vacuum cleaner is super powerful! The oversized brush roll prevents hair from becoming tangled in the vacuum. It also has a unique feature that “spools” the pet hair, so it’s easily emptied after each use.

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser is an excellent choice for removing pet hair and dander from carpeting and furniture.

Best Budget Vacuum for Pet Hair

The Eureka Floor Rover Dash is one of the best budget vacuum cleaners on the market. It’s perfect for pet owners that need powerful, deep cleaning on carpets and hard flooring. The anti-tangle feature is perfect for breeds with longer hair.

This model is easy to maneuver with the swivel steering and easy glide wheel design. The extended hose provides an additional 12 feet for those hard to reach places.

The bagless canister means pet owners can save money on buying bags. Plus, the dust cup easily lifts away from the rest of the vacuum and flips open to release the mess!

Best Vacuum for Quick Clean-Ups

It’s definitely not the most budget-friendly option, but the Shark Rocket Pet Pro is perfect for quick clean-ups!

With a battery life of only 40 minutes, you likely won’t be able to tackle a deep clean with this model. However, since it’s lightweight and portable, the convenience features could outweigh the costs.

This model easily converts to a handheld vacuum cleaner for even more convenience. It also includes the pet multi-tool and crevice tool, so you can clean those hard to reach places.

If you want to keep your home (almost) pet-hair free, choose a vacuum cleaner that fits the bill for the job!

If you have any questions or concerns about your furry friend’s shedding habits (or anything else), contact our office today!

The post Best Vacuum Cleaners for Pet Hair appeared first on Tipp City Veterinary Hospital.