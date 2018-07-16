Big Changes for Texas Plumbing Company – A New Location and New Website for Reliant Plumbing

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Reliant Plumbing’s premium plumbing expertise and services are now available to the greater Austin and Texas Hill County areas. Reliant was founded by Max Hicks, an expert plumber with nearly two decades years of experience in the plumbing industry.



Earlier this year, Reliant Plumbing moved to their new location in the center of Austin to be closer to their customers. To provide the excellent customer satisfaction that they strive for, they wanted to be available to those who need them.

“Our focus is on our customers – not on ourselves,” says Hicks.

Along with the move, Reliant upgraded to a brand-new website. They felt that a move was necessary to expand and benefit both the company and their customers, and their site does just that. Their plumbing services contact information, and service areas are displayed on a fast, easy to navigate platform. The new site makes it easy to find trusted technicians and reliable services when you need them! 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

From start to finish, on any job, Reliant will keep you informed, involved, and up to date on the newest and most beneficial plumbing systems and technologies for your home. Not only do they get the job done right the first time, they have fair and competitive pricing.

“Some of the problems that our customers face is that they hire someone who wants to get in there, bid the job really low, and then nickel and dime them every step of the way. We don’t do that at Reliant Plumbing. We’re very transparent – we tell you upfront what the price is going to be,” Hicks says.

For $50 off drain cleaning services, as well as top notch plumbing services and unparalleled customer service in the greater Austin and Texas Hill County areas, choose Reliant for plumbing service today.

For more information, please call Reliant Plumbing at (512) 271-9348 or check out their brand-new website here: https://reliantplumbing.com/.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/RZIVXvtuNWU

News Source: Reliant Plumbing

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/big-changes-for-texas-plumbing-company-a-new-location-and-new-website-for-reliant-plumbing/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.