PHOENIX, Ariz., March 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Lauren Goodall, PsyD, author of “Bipolar is not an STD” (ISBN: 978-1089401507) takes notice of her two “Best Book” achievements for her outstanding self-help book.



Dr Lauren Goodall’s book, “Bipolar is NOT an STD: Beyond Bipolar, anxiety, depression, personality problems, and relationship offenses” has proven instrumental as a self-help book covering the range of Bipolar spectrum disorder, all kinds of mood dysregulation, and understanding personality disorders.

In a recent interview, Dr. Lauren Goodall, was extremely pleased to get this type of recognition in the book arena. “What I think really matters, is that my book helps a person to understand what is happening and why. By first and foremost understanding this, you can literally cut years off of getting reckless & inaccurate diagnosis, which is unfortunately out there.”

She was thrilled to find that BookAuthority, ranked her book at #11 in Best Bipolar Disorder books of all time, and #6 in 2020’s best Bipolar books.



Once the COVID-19 crisis becomes more stabilized, Dr. Lauren Goodall will proceed with discussion/group meetings/book signings to be announced. In the interim, she hopes that this time becomes an opportunity for people to catch up on relevant self-help, and most importantly, heal.

She added, “BookAuthority collects and ranks the best books in the world, and it is a great honor to get this kind of recognition. Thank you for this honor.”

“Bipolar is not an STD,” is currently released and available in softcover thru Amazon and all major book and E-book retailers. Dr. Goodall is available for interviews, speaking engagements, and signings by contacting her via her Email: Drlaurengoodall@gmail.com

Media Contact:

Dr Lauren Goodall

Drlaurengoodall@gmail.com

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0722s2p-bipolarbook-300dpi.jpg

Supporting Links:

https://bookauthority.org/books/best-bipolar-disorder-books?t=17pmm9&s=award&book=1089401507

https://bookauthority.org/books/new-bipolar-disorder-books?t=drup3y&s=award&book=1089401507

News Source: Dr. Lauren Goodall

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/bipolar-is-not-an-std-made-it-to-the-best-new-bipolar-disorder-books-and-best-bipolar-disorder-books-of-all-time/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.