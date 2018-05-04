BK Real Estate Announces 4.5-percent Listing Commissions to Save Consumers Money

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 4, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It is no secret that consumers have long thought that real estate agents are overpaid for their profession and on the contrary many real estate agents think and complain that they are underpaid. In 2012, BK Real Estate, a full service, customer focused, South Jersey real estate brokerage, set out to solve the disconnect between consumers and agents.



Through years of research, BK Real Estate was able to determine that the reason for this vast difference of opinion had to directly do with the inefficient method most traditional real estate brokerages and agents run their businesses. In a traditional brokerage, individual agents run their own businesses, create their own processes, market properties uniquely, and generally perform the fifty or so tasks and skills needed to complete a successful real estate transaction.

All of this happens at an average skill level or below with little company input on how that business is handled causing a high level of frustration for the consumer.

BK Real Estate determined that by creating a company for consumers to do business with as opposed to thousands of individual agents operating inconsistently, they would be able to change the real estate landscape of the future for the better. In BK Real Estate’s full service, customer focused model, each job needed to have a successful real estate transaction is handled by an expert in that area.

By having each task handled by someone who only does that task every single day, they were able to remove the inefficiencies in time and money that causes the value disconnect between consumer and the brokerage.

“Once we developed systems to remove all the inefficiencies found in traditional real estate brokerages, our company was eager to pass the savings realized on to the consumers,” states Ed Barski, Co-Owner of BK Real Estate.

“We were extremely excited to make this announcement because not only are we saving clients money, but we are able to still provide all the full service features and in some cases more services than a traditional brokerage,” added Michele Katinsky, Co-Owner of Barski-Katinsky Real Estate. “Staging, professional photography, 3D walk through models, computer drawn floor plans, and targeted social media marketing come standard with all of our listings, all while getting the client the best price in the shortest amount of time and then closing the deal with the least amount of frustration.”

This spring and summer buying season is expected to be one of the most active since 2007. “With a hot market in the making, we are confident sellers will want to save money by utilizing the expert services our company offers,” concluded Barski.

To inquire about BK Real Estate’s services, visit https://www.thebkteam.com/ and also be sure to check out their reviews on Zillow and their Facebook business page. By law, commissions in N.J. are negotiable and conditions may apply.

About BK Real Estate:

BK Real Estate is an award winning, full service, real estate brokerage in South Jersey specializing in a client first experience, innovative marketing, and efficient business systems. BK Real Estate plans to enter markets in PA and DE by mid-2019.

