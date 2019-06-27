BlackFin Group Offers ’10x Business Review’ to Help Spike Lender Profitability

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — BlackFin Group – a boutique-style consulting firm focused on mortgage banking and financial services, announced the offering of a standardized, end-to-end, lender business review. The lender 10X Business Review is an affordable, comprehensive, fixed rate, three-week engagement. Using BlackFin Group’s proprietary formula, the 150-point assessment will grade the critical aspects of a lender’s business operations from originations to loan closings. The final report will include a series of short-term opportunities and long-term recommendations, collectively charting a path to 10X growth.



Keith Kemph, president, and CEO of BlackFin Group highlighted, “It’s no secret the lending industry continues to see a steady diet of mergers, acquisitions, buy-outs, closures, and mutations, while others are trying to expand into new origination channels. Added to this operational chaos, banks continue to struggle in the mortgage space – many leaving originations and coming back.”

Keith believes when you couple these environments with sustained margin compression and increasing per loan cost, the only real option for lenders to combat this, is to consider having expensive consultants come in and help maximize profitability.

Unfortunately, since consultants are mostly known for parking inside an organization and taking up residence on a lenders P&L for an undetermined time – is cost prohibitive. BlackFin Group’s 10X Business Review is designed to fill that growing gap in the lending industry.

BlackFin Group is well poised for these quick sprints, leveraging their vast national network of top-tier lending industry executives turned consultants, a carefully curated community of Elite Member Consultants. Former C-Level mortgage banking executives, who possess the knowledge, skills, connections, and experience necessary to deliver on these commanding reviews. Kemph indicates, “because we operate as a community, we are work together to provide the highest value to each client.”

The ‘10X Business Review’ is not only in direct alignment with market demands but also with BlackFin Group’s vision, mission, and the core values. Dedicated to delivering transparent, fixed price, fully defined, lender business reviews that positions lenders for greater success, and increased profitability.

About BlackFin Group:

BlackFin Group is a boutique management consulting firm that specializes in the five critical disciplines of business to help with your specific needs. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ significant initiatives. When considering over 65 percent of all strategic initiatives fail (business and technology projects) – your firm needs to know you have the right business partner in place that ensures success.

