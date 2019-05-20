Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. Partners with ReverseVision to Launch HECM and Reverse Lending Division

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision, the leading provider of technology and training for the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) industry, today announced that it has partnered with North Carolina-based Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. Mortgage Division (Blue Ridge Bank).



ReverseVision’s RV Exchange (RVX) loan origination system (LOS) was implemented by Blue Ridge Bank to support the recent launch of a HECM and reverse lending division that will expand the number of financial planning options offered to the depository lender’s senior customers. To date, Blue Ridge Bank has already closed more than $25 billion dollars in forward residential home loans.

“The creation of a reverse lending division led by industry veterans and powered by the industry’s leading reverse origination software is part of Blue Ridge Bank’s larger initiative to offer a comprehensive portfolio of home lending products capable of helping every customer attain their home ownership and financial goals,” said Foster Vaught regional market sales manager at Blue Ridge Bank. “Between the functionality of RVX and the support of ReverseVision’s team, I am confident that we are well-equipped to execute our reverse division’s strategy of steady, measured growth.”

Used by all of the top-ten producing HECM lenders, RVX provides loan originators with an end-to-end reverse origination platform that facilitates a first-class lending experience. From the point-of-sale to post-closing, RVX instantly connects lenders, brokers, investors and service providers in a seamless loan production pipeline that expedites time to close.

“RVX’s HECM and senior lending platform will empower Blue Ridge Bank to execute on a Generational Lending strategy that serves their many decades-long customers at every stage in life,” said ReverseVision Vice President of Sales and Marketing Wendy Peel. “With RVX, Blue Ridge Bank is well supported to extend an exceptional customer experience to borrowers of senior lending products.”

About Blue Ridge Bank, N. A. Mortgage Division:

Blue Ridge Bank’s Mortgage Division is headquartered in Greensboro, NC and is a division of Blue Ridge Bank N.A. Blue Ridge Bank N.A. was chartered and organized in 1893 as a state institution under the title “Page Valley Bank of Virginia.” The Bank officially opened for business on Monday, January 3, 1894. Blue Ridge Bank is extremely proud of its more than a century of customer based service, and looks forward to serving its current and new customers for many years to come, with the attention and service that only a locally owned independent community bank can provide. A full listing of retail locations and loan production offices can be found at https://www.mybrb.com/.

About ReverseVision:

ReverseVision, Inc. is the leading software and technology provider for the reverse mortgage industry, offering products and services focused exclusively on the home-equity conversion mortgage (HECM) and related reverse mortgage programs. With nearly 10,000 active users, ReverseVision technology is used by 10 out of 10 top reverse mortgage lenders and supports more reverse mortgage transactions than all other systems combined. The company’s comprehensive product suite also includes reverse mortgage sales and education tools and a dedicated professional services team. ReverseVision partners with some of the finest and fastest-growing banks, credit unions and lending organizations in the United States to provide its reverse mortgage technology to brokers, correspondents, lenders and investors.

A four-time HousingWire TECH100™ company, ReverseVision has also been recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ listing. The company continues to build on its technology’s pioneering capabilities with frequent enhancements aimed at boosting users’ reverse mortgage volume, workflow efficiency and data analysis capabilities.

For more information, visit https://www.reversevision.com/.

