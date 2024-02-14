PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Feb. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Philadelphia Protestant Home (PPH), a fun, diverse and uniquely urban senior living community in Philadelphia, is excited to announce a special promotional offer for its Wellness & Aquatics Center program. During the month of March 2024, new participants 62 and older can enjoy a free trial of the program, letting people experience all of the benefits of both aquatic and traditional exercise while also enjoying a sense of community among peers.