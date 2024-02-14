JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SalesLeads announced today the January 2024 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Food and Beverage industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 66 new projects in the Food and Beverage sector as compared to 67 in December 2023.
NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- In various scenarios, the need for a Samsung FRP Bypass Tool becomes evident, says Tenorshare. Forgetting Google account credentials or encountering a lack of information when dealing with a pre-owned Samsung device are common situations. Additionally, after performing a factory reset and experiencing software issues, the Factory Reset Protection (FRP) lock may activate.
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Feb. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mopec, a leading manufacturer of anatomic pathology equipment and products, has partnered with the Michigan Association of Medical Examiners (MAME) to distribute vital personal protection equipment to multiple counties across Michigan, offering a lifeline to medical examiners at the frontline of public health.
PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Feb. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Philadelphia Protestant Home (PPH), a fun, diverse and uniquely urban senior living community in Philadelphia, is excited to announce a special promotional offer for its Wellness & Aquatics Center program. During the month of March 2024, new participants 62 and older can enjoy a free trial of the program, letting people experience all of the benefits of both aquatic and traditional exercise while also enjoying a sense of community among peers.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SalesLeads announced today the January 2024 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Food and Beverage industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 66 new projects in the Food and Beverage sector as compared to 67 in December 2023.
NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- In various scenarios, the need for a Samsung FRP Bypass Tool becomes evident, says Tenorshare. Forgetting Google account credentials or encountering a lack of information when dealing with a pre-owned Samsung device are common situations. Additionally, after performing a factory reset and experiencing software issues, the Factory Reset Protection (FRP) lock may activate.
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Feb. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mopec, a leading manufacturer of anatomic pathology equipment and products, has partnered with the Michigan Association of Medical Examiners (MAME) to distribute vital personal protection equipment to multiple counties across Michigan, offering a lifeline to medical examiners at the frontline of public health.
TippNews Daily provides at the moment news for Tipp City government, school, business and local organizations. We are not affiliated with the Tippecanoe Gazette, the local newspaper.